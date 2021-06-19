A watchman walks shirtless from one side to the other inside a luxurious and modern building where no one lives. In the privileged heart of Caracas, is an exception raised in the middle of the deep depression in the construction sector in Venezuela.

A few blocks from that building, in the affluent neighborhood of La Castellana, there is another. Also luxurious, also empty.

It is one of the little that has been built in recent years in Venezuela, a country with a “prostrate economy” that has been in recession since 2014 and “without hope in the short and medium term,” according to the Econometric firm.

Reduced to 1%, according to the Construction Chamber, the sector is going through its worst moment.

“As a sector, we almost disappeared,” lamented the president of the Construction Chamber, Enrique Madureri, during an interview with the EFE agency, in which he specified that, within this 1%, the majority of renovations and some of the buildings are included. social housing projects of the government of Nicolás Maduro.

The industry is in a “dramatic” state, with a “99% drop in construction GDP compared to 2012,” Madureri stressed.

This situation is contributed by “financing problems”, the “lack of investment by the State due to the fall in the country’s oil revenues” and “also the lack of inputs, and inflation. “

Sale posters in an office building in Caracas. Photo: EFE

“It is too complicated to have a construction in process”, describes the engineer, who also blames the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the closure of domestic flights and fuel shortages.

Workers on alert

“Unemployment no, work yes” or “construction workers want to work,” read the banners carried by workers who recently protested in the center of Caracas for demands.

Madureri is clear that “many jobs have been lost” in the sector and relates that, in the last nine years, de 1.3 million direct construction jobs increased to about 20,000 at this time.

Even “it’s been more than 10 or 12 years that nothing has been built for the middle class,” said the president of the Real Estate Chamber, Francisco López.



The luxury buildings contrast with the deep economic crisis in Venezuela. Photo: EFE

“The little that has been built is for a high ‘target’ (objective),” said López, considering that “whoever builds for the upper class, takes out his account and sells it, otherwise he would not build more.”

And those luxurious buildings, he argues, do not represent “a significant number for the market.”

Henkel García, director of the Econometric firm, pointed out that “the question remains where does this investment capital come from” with which luxury buildings are built.

Venezuela is going through the worst crisis in its history, with recession, hyperinflation and a thunderous purchasing power that makes impossible for most Venezuelans to think about buying any property.

But the expert assured that “not all of them are illegal, not everything is washed as many people say. There is everything, there are risky people who see certain opportunities and are encouraged to build.”

Madureri is blunt about rumors of money laundering in works: “no, we have not received complaints, we have transparency agreements that we respect and follow”.



Many buildings are left empty, with unsold apartments in Venezuela. Photo: EFE

Sales and Rentals

When the quarantine began in Venezuela, Erasquel Casique had been working for a few days in a real estate sales and rental franchise.

A few weeks later, he had already sold his first apartment and today his balance is positive.

In your case, they are “more purchase and sale transactions than rentals”, but ensures that the percentage of people looking for completely new properties “is very small” in relation to the secondary market.

According to industry sources, the average number of properties in that market are traded in Venezuela between $ 70,000 and $ 180,000.

A brand new apartment, in a luxurious building like the one that that shirtless man guarded, can exceed, and by far, the 400,000 dollars.

The Real Estate Chamber of Venezuela estimates that the economic activity of the sector has grown by 25%, but contrary to the Casique figures, it says that 75% of the movement corresponds to rentals.

Who buys?

In a country without bank financing or credit, who buys?

According to the president of the Real Estate Chamber, “there is no defined profile of the buyer”, which is why he concludes that “what is not true is what people imagine, that they are all the wrongly named plugged in“, as people who enrich themselves from businesses linked to corruption or the government are usually called in Venezuela.

“There are people who have large apartments and want to move to small apartments. There are people who have done well and have their business and have progressed,” he adds.

There are also potential clients who “are betting that eventually things will improve and that they will be able to sell those properties at a much higher price or rent,” Henkel García agrees.

Casique emphasizes that, in effect, all “operations are clearly” paid in cash.

“In the end it is: ‘see you at the registry, give me a check and I’ll give you the keys,'” he concludes.

Source: EFE

