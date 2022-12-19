Construction | Another new hotel coming to Helsinki-Vantaa Airport

Accommodation is now being arranged next to Finnair’s head office.

to Helsinki-Vantaa another new hotel is coming near the airport. The hotel building is going up on Tietotie within walking distance of the Ring Road stations and next to the stop planned for the Vantaa tramway.

More than 34,000 floor square meters are getting additional building rights for two buildings, one of which is a hotel and the other is a planned parking garage next to it.

The highest part of the building reaches a height of 12 floors.

Office space and street-level business space are also coming to the hotel building. The new parking garage serves the entire block, including Finnair’s headquarters, which was completed in 2013.

The parking facility can also serve the airport.

The airport a hotel called the largest in Finland is currently under construction next to it, with approximately 700 hotel rooms planned.

The property with two different hotel concepts is being built by Avia Real Estate. A Norwegian is becoming the hotel operator by Peter Stordalen hotel company.

The large accommodation property is scheduled to be completed in 2024.