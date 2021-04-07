Construction “Annoying and embarrassing” – Offices planned for the parade site are feared to spoil the sea view in southern Helsinki

New construction is planned for the western end of the boulevard.

Bulevardin The new construction arranged at the western end, if implemented, would significantly change the outlook near Hietalahdentori.

The development reserve for Hietalahdenranta has been granted to the real estate development company HGR Property Partners, which has asked three design groups for proposals for the future. The development reserve will last until the end of next year.

The draft zoning plan and the plot reservation for construction will be decided by the Urban Environment Board, which may also reject the entire project at this stage.

Three in the proposals of the design team, about 35,000 square meters of additional construction would be located near the harbor basin, arranged in a slightly different way. The maximum building height would be up to the eaves of the nearby blocks.

The architectural firms JKMM and Schauman & Nordgren and their partners have turned the car traffic to run along the embankment of the old harbor track, which has opened up a large square near Hietalahdentori.

Architect JKMM has placed one new building on the edge of the Hietalahti basin and directed car traffic to the embankment of the old harbor track.­

The architectural firm Schauman & Nordgren has narrowed the Hietalahdenranta basin into a canal, which has given the beach more space for both construction and residents.­

The architectural firm Lahdelma & Mahlamäki has chosen differently and kept car traffic on its current route. Instead, the unloading of the embankment of the harbor line has created a uniform water area.

All three teams will locate a maximum of eight-story buildings on the site of the existing gas station and restaurant building. The Hietalahdenranta pool has been filled in different ways in different options.

Three the ideas of the various design teams have been overwhelmingly received by the city’s Tell Your Position service. Nearly 800 comments mainly bark at additional construction.

“Annoying and embarrassing on behalf of these many reputable designers. But if the task is to design a clump as large as possible to cover the open sea view and also destroy the Hietalahti pool, then härifrån tvättas, please! ”

“We think you could try how much the pattern would improve if you removed 1-2 floors from all the buildings.”

“There is no need for office space in the area, even now empty houses behind the market hall. Why should cars be given the best beach area? Narrow visibility towards the sea! ”

Ani in a few resident comments saw something developable in the design ideas.

“The plan would be a clear improvement on the current situation IF the mega-building coming to the beach were left out,” one commenter summed up the feelings of many respondents.

Area in resident organizations, the idea of ​​supplementary construction has been shockedly received. Last year, the Red Mountain Society, Pro Eira and the Southern Districts together even took the initiative to protect the existing service station and restaurant building.

The organizations criticized the project already at the stage when the city had granted a development reserve to HRG.

Chairman of the Southern District Residents Association Anu Soots sums up the change in the magnitude of the residents concerns.

“We want to build buildings that are too tall to ruin the historic atmosphere of the city. Suddenly, an eight-story building is proposed. I found it very strange. ”

Soots believes the city could set up a committee of experts to look at the building history as a whole and its value. The city could also whistle across the game, if necessary, at an early stage before the various parties spend resources on a project that has no chance of success in decision-making.

Hietalahdenranta alternative plans can be commented on until April 18th. The city then compiles a summary of the comments, which is used to evaluate the idea plans.

“The purpose is to evaluate the idea plans with a wide group of experts,” describes the architect of the Helsinki city center. Sinikka Laine.

Preliminary estimates of the pre-construction costs of the different options have already been commissioned. Hietalahdenranta is an old port area, and the street and pier areas are partly located on landfill, which increases costs.

A preliminary study of the traffic effects of the wider area is also underway. According to Laine, the effects on the cityscape are being assessed by several experts in the cultural environment.

“One important criterion in the evaluation is how the plan improves public urban space. This has been desired in many comments, and it will be possible with the new construction, ”Laine sums up.

Hietalahti Other development projects are underway in the region. On the edge of the square, the former Metropolia University of Applied Sciences building will be transformed into a hotel. Lumo Kodit, a company owned by the listed company Kojamo, wants to build apartments in addition to the hotel on the properties located on the plot.

Last year, HGR Property Partners, the recipient of the Hietalahdenranta development reserve, bought the Kaarti Lasaret block between Hietalahdentori and Kalevankatu. Its goal is to build business premises in the area. Carl Ludvig Engelin the oldest buildings in the block designed are protected.

Team Manager for the Southern Unit of Urban Planning Hanna Pikkarainen says that the development of the Guard block is also reflected in the planning of the surrounding area, even though the projects are progressing at their own pace.

In addition to nearby operators and residents, the parking facility planned under Hietalahdentori could be used by customers of the new hotel.

“However, it is possible that the floor conditions in the market are such that it is not worth making a parking facility,” Pikkarainen points out.