Construction | An old office building will be converted into luxury apartments by the sea in Helsinki

The building will have about 60 apartments, a spa area and lounges for the residents.

Old the office building will be converted into a residential building in Helsinki’s Hietalahtenranta.

The building was completed in 1953 and has eight floors. The property was used as an office until 2019.

According to the construction company Peab, 58 new apartments will be built. In addition, the building will have two business spaces, three workspaces, a garage, and spa and lounge areas for residents to use.

The extension part of the house built in 1987 on the side of the yard is going to be demolished. At the same time, the attic floor is taken over for residential use.

The site is scheduled to be completed in early 2025.