Protection of the rights of minors, the organization of baby food in schools and an unjustified increase in utility tariffs – Vladimir Putin touched upon these and other problematic topics at a meeting of the board of the Prosecutor General’s Office, where the president summed up the results of the department’s work last year and set tasks for 2021. Thus, the head of state called for strengthening the rule of law and order, more actively counteract corruption, do not forget about the situation around defrauded equity holders and promptly respond to pressure on medium and small businesses …

From food to heating

At an expanded meeting of the board of the Prosecutor General’s Office, tasks for 2021 were outlined. Protection of the rights of minors remains among the top priorities … In particular, Vladimir Putin called on do not ignore the facts of domestic violence , since in 2020 more than half of the crimes against children were committed by members of their families. In addition, he demanded improve the security system in educational institutions … And the most serious attention is required catering issues in schools , as well as summer leisure activities for children and adolescents.

– Do you know that in previous years we had big problems and tragedies here … Checks here should be regular, and the violations detected not just fix, but completely eliminate , – the president emphasized.

Mass poisoning of children recently faced in Krasnoyarsk, where more than 100 schoolchildren fell ill with yersinia infection … As a result of the investigation, three criminal cases were initiated. A similar incident occurred in March and in the Altai Territory, where more than 140 pupils asked for help with symptoms of poisoning … According to Vladimir Chernigov, President of the autonomous non-profit organization “Institute of Industry Nutrition”, in Russia there is still no clear distribution of powers between food organizers, departments and regulators … This leads to sad consequences.

– In the spring, unfortunately, these events escalate due to objective reasons. It is no coincidence that vegetables are prohibited from being given in the spring because of the different storage conditions, ”he told Izvestia. – If we talk about Krasnoyarsk, simple baths with acetic or citric acid, in which the salad should have been washed, would have helped to avoid sad consequences. Therefore, it is necessary to finally figure it out and prescribe the powers of all those who participate in the nutrition of children.

Many acute issues for citizens remain in the housing and utilities sector. , Vladimir Putin is sure. This is about unjustified growth of tariffs, low quality of service and attempts to unreasonably reallocate funds allocated for infrastructure repair , he explained. Now the problems of the industry’s manageability have become aggravated, says Konstantin Krokhin, chairman of the Union of Moscow Housing Organizations, member of the RF CCI Housing and Utilities Committee.

– The management market includes either state and municipal enterprises or bureaucratic companies. … If we talk about Moscow, the latter are mostly in the anti-rating of MOEK because of the debt for heat. That is, this centralization led to the fact that in fact only one large debtor remained. MOEK, in order to compensate for its losses, increases the tariff, – the expert explained. – The problem is systemic, and in the absence of competition, there is no question of reducing the tariff and improving the quality of speech. …

Meanwhile, experts also recall other shortcomings associated with with worn-out communal infrastructure and low energy efficiency of residential buildings … All this leads to the fact that resources are wasted in vain, said Svetlana Razorotneva, director of ZHKH Kontrol NP.

In several regions this year protests were held due to the recalculation of payments for heat supply , recalled the expert of the ONF thematic platform “Housing and the Urban Environment” Pavel Sklyanchuk. According to him, the increase reached several tens of percent.

– This problem can be solved by abandoning the practice, when in the regions payment for heat is carried out only during the heating period (approximately, within 8 months), passing to an even distribution for 12 months … In addition, it is necessary to more actively revoke licenses from those management companies that do not disclose information about their activities in the GIS Housing and Communal Services, – he said.

Housing problem

Vladimir Putin also demanded that the Prosecutor General’s Office finally deal with the rights of defrauded equity holders and control the situation with long-term construction … At the same time, he urged to monitor law enforcement practice in order to “ unscrupulous developers, or even outright crooks, simply did not find any legal loopholes to deceive people “.

There are now about 185 thousand defrauded real estate investors in Russia , recalled the managing partner of “VectorStroyFinance” Andrey Kolochinsky. The Cabinet has already carried out a reform of shared construction , which reduced risks and provided guarantees for home buyers. However, the full transition to the escrow system will take place only in a year. , and now it is necessary to eliminate the consequences of the past years, he said.

– And if the work is carried out efficiently in Moscow and the Moscow region, then activity in this direction in the regions leaves much to be desired … One of the solutions to the problem is additional capitalization of the Fund for the Protection of the Rights of Shareholders and close control over the spending of its funds, – he said.

For today the share of space built using escrow accounts increased to 56% … In the future, the next three years, this figure will be 95%, told Izvestia in the Fund for the Protection of the Rights of Shareholders. The Foundation monitors new buildings. So, objects that are not formally included in the Unified Register of Problematic, but possessing a number of negative criteria (bankruptcy cases of the developer are initiated, completion deadlines are violated), are included by the fund in a separate register for in-depth analysis and study with the region, the organization noted.

According to State Duma deputy Alexander Yakubovsky, all legislative mechanisms have now been approved to restore the violated rights of equity holders.

– But we are faced with the fact that in a number of regions there are objects, the responsibility for the restoration of which lies either with the executive authorities, or the restoration of the rights of citizens is hampered by disputes between economic entities often affiliated with unscrupulous developers. And here it is impossible to do without the help of the prosecutor’s office, – the parliamentarian is sure.

Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov instructed colleagues to control the completion of long-term construction … In addition, he called for personal participation in solving the problems of resettlement from dilapidated and dilapidated housing.

– People live in inappropriate conditions: with leaky roofs, no heat, no water. Put yourself in their shoes. I am convinced that your response will become more acute – he declared.

In addition, Igor Krasnov pointed out the need to intensify supervision over the implementation of labor protection legislation … He also said that in 2020, prosecutors identified over 280 thousand violations of the law in the field of environmental protection and nature management.

Affected by the head of the department and violations in the payment of incentive allowances to doctors, as well as salaries … In general, by the measures of the prosecutor’s response rights of 420 thousand citizens are protected, almost 24 billion rubles have been returned to them debts. Igor Krasnov also recalled the improvement of control over the adoption of children by foreign citizens and the government’s plans to develop measures to provide additional social support to orphans.

Good consequences

At the meeting, the President also called on improve the quality of work to protect the rights of entrepreneurs … Commenting on the words of Vladimir Putin, the executive director of Opora Rossii, Andrei Shubin, noted that the Prosecutor General’s Office has always monitored the work of departments overseeing business. For example, we are talking about Rospotrebnadzor, which monitors many industries, including trade, manufacturing and catering. The expert recalled that last year, due to the pandemic in Russia, a moratorium on control measures was introduced, companies did not feel pressure from regulators. But already at the end of 2020, the situation began to change: the Prosecutor General’s Office began to receive reports that the supervisory authorities were planning scheduled inspections of enterprises.

– The president’s orders always have good consequences. In our case, for example, this means that there will be fewer checks, this situation is better for business … After all, 20% of the economically active population is involved in it, – said Andrey Shubin.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin also called on monitor the compliance of the incomes and expenses of officials, strictly suppress the abuse of funds allocated for national projects, and not lose sight of the issues of environmental protection … We are talking about the proper removal and disposal of household waste, preservation of forest resources and unique ecosystems, valuable water and biological resources. In addition, Vladimir Putin declared the need to actively counter extremism stressing that prosecutors at all levels should promptly respond to manifestations of nationalism and attempts to destabilize the situation in the country …

