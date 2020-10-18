Construction A years-long dispute rages in the center of Korso: Valuable plots are left half-empty, the city and the construction company cannot agree on the terms

Vantaa has not even started making a new town plan, even though the plot competition was decided six years ago.

Vantaa The construction of Korso’s central plots has frozen in a special space where different parties are waiting for solutions. The stalemate has been going on for six years.

In 2014, the City of Vantaa organized a design and plot handover competition in the center of Korso, in which the profit and plots were divided between two participants, Lujatalo and the construction company YIT.

Lujatalo has built the houses on its own plots, but nothing has happened on the plots reserved for YIT. The city has not handed over the plots, the buildings standing on them have not been demolished, and no new town plan has been made for construction.

Regional Architect Vesa Karisalon According to YIT, the plot reservation expired last spring, but planning has continued with the company on the same basis.

Land transfer competition the goal was to build several hundred new homes on vacant plots right next to Korso station. Stone-foot shops and business premises were planned for the street level of the apartment buildings.

The city owns the plots and has outlined that the old buildings on them can be demolished. In connection with the zoning work, the Korso taxi station and bus terminal will be arranged for new locations in the city center.

However, formula work has not been achieved because fragmented ownership of real estate makes things difficult. There are also a few privately owned plots with buildings near the city.

Problem crystallizes in the new parking garage, which is to be allocated parking spaces for both new residents of apartment buildings and people doing business in stone-foot shops.

The private owners, the city and YIT have not been able to agree on how the car park will be implemented. The parties’ views on the economic value of the plots vary.

Vantaa Real Estate Director Antti Kari deplores the situation.

“From the city’s point of view, the situation is very unfortunate, because work has been done on this for years,” Kari reports by e-mail.

According to Karisalo, the city is scheduled to align with Korso’s downtown projects later this fall. If the downtown projects are not ripe for realization right now, then the focus will be shifted to an area where downtown development can progress faster.

According to Karisalo, the work program for the coming season may include a work site on the east side of the track near Kulomäentie. However, it is not HOK-Elanto’s favorite Prisma department store.

Head of Division Harri Isoviita YIT Suomi oy describes the financial equation of Korso’s properties as difficult.

“The parking solution is a big challenge. The place is cramped, and the parking facility involves traffic to destinations other than ours. The solutions are becoming very expensive, and the parking garage is becoming inefficient, ”says Isoviita.

The parking garage to be built on the ground should be connected to the surrounding buildings, and this complicates the design. All parties should be prepared to finance the parking garage at the same time.

“We haven’t thrown in the towel, even though the economic equation is challenging,” Isoviita says.

Isoviidan according to the role of the city is big to make the pieces snap into place. He anticipates that new types of solutions will have to be considered for the project.

From YIT’s point of view, there is demand for housing in Korso, but the price level is slightly cheaper than in many other properties in Vantaa. It complicates the economic equation.

“We have to consider that the plan is feasible for this area,” Isoviita says.

The idea of ​​a design competition for business premises on the ground floor of residential buildings is also difficult if HOK-Elanto gets a new Prisma department store on the east side of the Korsoo track. The prism has recently been fitted around Toyota’s block.

“That’s exactly how it is. The implementation of street-level retail space on the west side of the track will be very challenging at that time if a new large retail space comes to the vicinity, ”says Isoviita.