Construction | A tough battle begins in Helsinki: Forest versus industrial area

Now there is another round of additional construction related to the Vihdintie tram line, where the contribution is the Riistavuori forest.

Helsinki today will make the first decision on whether the housing construction of the future Vihdintie urban boulevard should be located on top of the forest or in the industrial area on the other side of the road.

Consolidation of the western edge of Vihdintie, i.e. the Valimo area, with housing construction is again being discussed by the decision-makers on Tuesday.

Subject is hot because the additional construction of Vihdintie has so far been arranged on the east side of Vihdintie, in the forest of Riistavuori, which the residents of the area and many politicians oppose. The forest is a beloved natural area.

On the other side of the road is the Pitäjänmäki industrial area, and the possibilities of housing construction there have not even been investigated so far, although many properties in the area have been underutilized for several years.

Now many politicians have woken up to the fact that, according to the original plan, the city is building a forest area rather than an old and partially emptied industrial area.

The industrial area also has its own defenders, the most vocal being the CEO and councilor of the Helsinki Region Chamber of Commerce Pia Pakarinen (cook).

On the other side of Vihdintie there is an industrial area, which is partly empty. On the other side there is a forest that was intended to be built from the beginning. Now, some politicians are demanding that the industrial area be compacted. See also Ballets The centenary of the National Ballet culminates: HS will show the sold-out gala live today from 6.40 pm

According to the city’s data, the underutilization of office space in Pitäjänmäki was around 24 percent at the end of last year.

The Helsinki City Council previously took the position that the industrial area should remain an industrial area, and the use of the area for housing construction would not even be investigated.

Investigating the construction of an industrial area instead of building a forest has also been proposed by the city councilor Otso Kivekäs (green) that recently the city councilor Otto Meri (cook).

The politicians’ idea would be that the construction of an industrial area for housing would save forest areas significantly more than the current plan. The plan would not necessarily save the entire forest.

HS called the big real estate owners in the area to ask their opinion if the area was to have not only offices but also housing.

At this stage, only the real estate development company Sponda was answered.

“It is good to recognize the regional challenges of the differentiation of the office market, and we generally support the opening of sustainable solutions for areas where demand and supply are unevenly distributed. From the point of view of sustainable development and the vitality of cities, cities must be able to adapt to structural changes, because it is not in anyone’s interests to keep houses empty”, Sponda’s communications manager Anita Riikonen comment.

Change of use has become a current term also in the development of Helsinki’s core. Most recently, the mayor Juhana Vartiainen (kok) signaled on Monday that converting office premises to residential use should be made easier.

In the council discussion in May, Pakarinen opposed bringing housing to the Pitäjänmäki industrial area, because it is one of the few areas in Helsinki that is still in production. Mixing different functions can cause friction in, for example, traffic arrangements.

Property ownership The blocks between Valimotie and Vihdintie are divided between small family companies and large players such as Sponda, the pension insurance company Varma, and Antiloop. Antiloop is owned by the pension insurance company Ilmarinen and the Swedish AMF Tjänstepension.

Some of the office buildings are in poor condition and not very attractive in the current economic situation. Tenants have changed often.

On the other hand, the head office of the construction company Peab has just been completed, along Vihdintie, next to the Haaga roundabout, and new office buildings built by Peab.

Area is topical, as it is one of Helsinki’s urban boulevard areas. In addition, a new tram line is to be built on Vihdintie, which would run from Kannelmäki to the center. The express train, which will start operating this year, also runs from Like on the 15th.

The city has been looking for sites suitable for additional construction along the new tram line. In the tram’s master plan, there would be homes for 2,500 residents in the Riistavuori area on the edge of Vihdintie. The urban boulevard means that the city of Helsinki wants an urban environment for the area.

The industrial area of ​​Pitäjänmäki has not even been examined initially, because it would require a change to the general plan.

Changing the general plan is a relatively slow and complaint-prone process. On the other hand, the proposal to cut down the Riistavuori forest for new residential buildings would certainly cause complaints.

The city environment board will discuss the initiative to build the eastern edge of Pitäjänmäki on Tuesday. The presentation is positive for the new mapping.

The board will now be presented with a report on the entire Pitäjänmäki business district.

It would give an opportunity to draw up a new sub-master plan. The goal would be to develop the area to serve both business and housing.

Vihdintie the tram line is one of the two tram lines that run under the name Länsi-Helsingi raiotitiet. New tracks are being built for the Vihdintie expressway over five kilometers through Huopalahdentie and Vihdintie towards Kannelmäki.

Another new connection would be in the inner city, because Mannerheimintie already has so much tram traffic that the express tram can’t fit there. The idea is to move the rail traffic of western Helsinki to a new rail connection via Topeliuskatu to South Helsinki. A couple of kilometers of new track would be created.

If planning goes ahead, construction could start as early as this decade.