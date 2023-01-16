Construction | A swimming hall will be dug under Ideapark – the price of the 17 million euro hall will increase even more

Construction company SRV was chosen as the builder of Lempäälä’s swimming pool. The swimming pool will be completed in the cave under the shopping center Ideapark in July 2024.

Property oy Lempäälä uimahalli has chosen SRV to build Lempäälä uimahalli shopping center in the cave of Ideapark.

Construction work will start in March, and it should be ready in July 2024.

The Lempäälä swimming pool has been conceived for a long time in the large cave excavated under Ideapark in 2009.

The current swimming hall project is a joint project of Lempäälä municipality and shopping center Ideapark. Kiinteistö oy Ideapark and the municipality have been preparing the project since 2018.

Kiinteistö oy Lempäälä swimming pool was founded in 2020 for the project. It is a subsidiary of Lempäälä Municipality. The municipality owns 55 percent of the limited company and Ideapark 45 percent.

The Lempäälä municipal council unanimously decided on the construction of the swimming hall at its meeting without a vote in November 2021.

Idea park since last fall, more space for the swimming hall has been blown up in the underground dungeon. The swimming pool will be in one part of the 11,000 square meter cave, below the north end of the shopping center at a depth of about 30 meters.

The blasting works are supposed to be completed during February, and the actual construction of the swimming hall can be started overlapping with them if necessary, says the CEO of the swimming hall company Lari Laakso.

Managing director of real estate company Lempäälä uimahalli oy Lari Laakso.

Although the swimming hall is being built below a functioning shopping center, the customers of a large shopping center may not even notice the construction work. There may be site traffic at the north end of Ideapark, and some of the parking spaces may be used for site use.

The swimming hall’s own entrance will be close to Ideapark’s northern entrance. The elevators go down to the swimming hall. When the construction of the access from the shopping center to the swimming pool begins, there may also be a small construction site near the future elevator inside the car dealerships on the north end.

Uimahalli spa the price was estimated at a good 17 million euros just over a year ago. One million euros have been received from the Ministry of Education and Culture for the project.

According to Laakso, the cost estimate will be refined during the spring. He thinks it’s clear that the price is going to increase a lot. However, he does not want to go through the calculations until they have been reviewed with the builder and the owners of the project, i.e. Lempäälä municipality and Ideapark.

“The general increase in the cost level is tens of percent, the Lempäälä swimming hall is certainly no exception.”