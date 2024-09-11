Construction | A special situation in Kirkkonummi: Helge Henriksson is afraid that the Turku train will soon be in their field

Construction|“If the pipe breaks, 1,200 liters of water per minute will flow under the track and the track will collapse, because the track is built on loose clay. I’m afraid that the Turku train will be in our field one day”, says Helge Henriksson. The authorities consider it unlikely.

Commercial law working life professor Helge Henriksson is afraid that the railway line between Helsinki and Turku is in danger of collapsing on the lands of the manor in Kirkkonummi Överby.

The fear is related to the accident that happened in July, where a pile dug into a clay field by the side of the track collapsed. There is a water pipe in Montu.

“Too steep edges were dug into the field, and the entire structure collapsed. It was close that the excavator didn’t go along,” says Henriksson.

According to him, the construction workers filled the collapsed mound with soft field soil, i.e. the same material that had been excavated from the mound earlier.

Old The pipe built in the 1960s was not protected until the mound was filled, says Henriksson.

“If the pipe breaks, 1,200 liters of water per minute will flow under the track and the track will collapse, because the track is built on loose clay. I’m afraid that the Turku train will be in our field one day.”

The contract is related to improving the stability, i.e. immobility, of the railway track. At the same time, the water pipe will be renewed. The contractor is a company from Vantaa called GRK, which works on the invoice of the Norwegian Railway Agency.

GRK’s director of risk management Timo Pinomäki confirms that the described damage occurred at the construction site.

However, according to him, the excavator and its driver were not in danger and the work has been done according to the plans drawn up by an outside company.

Pinomäki considers the risk of a landslide on the track to be unlikely.

“I have received the information from the construction site that there is no such danger there. But of course I can’t say from here that something can’t be done there [tapahtua]when it comes to an old water main.”

He says that the old pipe is protected by a metal casing.

“If there were to be a leak, it would not directly hit the railway embankment. The protective pipe protects the embankment.”

According to Pinomäki, the purpose of the entire work is to improve the track’s stability: the piling slab and counterbanks are used to ensure that the track does not sag or move sideways.

The Finnish Railways Agency regional manager Erkki Mäkelä even denies that there is a danger of the track collapsing.

“We have found a technical solution with which we can make the undercutting of the pipe so that the discussion about the collapse is not relevant. There is no such risk.”

According to Mäkelä, the construction site is not actually on Henriksson’s land.

“It is not personally in my country. It is on the lands of the Peders Gård limited company. My father bought the manor in 1956. We’ve been at this point for 70 years,” replies Henriksson.

The excavation work, which was interrupted in the summer, continued again on Monday in Kirkkonummi.