Construction | A settlement is planned for the island off Westend – “We don’t accept”, say the people of Westend

Construction|Small houses and small apartment buildings are planned to be built on the island of Tvijälp in front of Westend. The island should be connected to the mainland by a bridge.

Espoo The island of Tvijälp, located off Westend, may be connected to the mainland by a bridge in the future. Apartments are also planned for the island.

Located about 200 meters from Westend, the 13.4-hectare Tvijälp, owned by the city of Espoo, has a recreation area with, among other things, rocks and a lush forest, according to the current plan. There is also an old fisherman’s cottage in poor condition on the island, as well as seven so-called zero cottages with fixed-term leases.

In the future, the island of Tvijälp may be connected to the mainland by a bridge and a residential area will be built on the island.

In June, Espoo’s Business and Competitiveness Division granted Aalto Development Oy a planning reservation for planning housing on the island of Tvijälp, a small marina, streets and a bridge connection between the mainland and the island.

The planning reservation is valid until the end of January 2026.

Wave In Development’s plans, an approximately 200-meter-long bridge to the island of Tvijälp would be built at Hiirpolu in Westend. About 120 small houses or small wooden apartment buildings should be built on the island. The population of the area would be 200-300.

A guest marina would also be built in Tvijälp’s Sare. A cafe and a beach would be connected to the port.

“In the plans, roads, buildings and yard areas would cover about 30 percent of Tvijälp’s surface area. 70 percent of the island would still remain wild”, chairman of the board of Aalto Development Oy Ilari Schouwvlieger tells.

In the plan, Tvijälp’s fisherman’s cottage would be renovated for recreational use, for example as a local museum. The position of Nollamökki in the plan is still open. Zero cabins could not be located in the current locations in the future, says Schouwvlieger.

Schouwvlieger notes that Tvijälp’s plans are still in their early stages. The implementation of Tvijälp’s plans requires a plan change, which would be drawn up as part of Espoo’s general plan 2060.

“After the planning reservation, cooperation with the city of Espoo in the planning of the area has started. Plans can still change along the way.”

Schouwvlieger nor does it start to evaluate, because the construction of Tvijälp could start if the formula made possible by the construction was realized.

“The timeline in planning is long. We have already made the first plans for Tvijälp in 2007. The planning of Tvijälp is now progressing in parallel with the preparation of Espoo’s general plan 2060.”

Aalto Development Oy is a real estate development company founded in 1992. The company has previously carried out plan changes and new construction sites, for example, in Oulu and the city of Barrie in the province of Ontario, Canada.

Westend residents’ association Pro Westend does not like the plans to build a bridge and settlement on the island of Tvijälp.

“Tvijälp is an absolutely wonderful island near Westend. We do not accept that the island will no longer be only a recreation area. We don’t understand why apartments should be built on the island, because Espoon has defined that it will build along the current and future railways and public transport connections”, President of Pro Westend Raija Piitulainen justifies.

The residents’ association is also concerned that the bridge to be built in Tvijälpi would increase Westend’s traffic.

“The Tvijälp bridge would also be on the Westend side. This would increase traffic in the area, which would be unfortunate.”