Construction | A new residential area of ​​over a thousand people and 16-story buildings are planned for Espoo

With the feedback of the residents of the area, the plans were changed so that the tallest buildings in the new Betonimies area would be near Keilaniemi and the lower ones near Otaniemi.

Espoo A new residential area for 1,100 people is being planned in Otaniemi. The area called Betonimies would have 16-story tower blocks at its highest.

The city of Espoo tells about the plans in its announcement.

The tallest buildings would be at the intersection of Otaniementie and Kuusisaarenti, i.e. closer to Keilaniemi. Going north towards Otaniemi, the buildings would lower to nine stories.

“Betonimie’s cityscape is designed so that the southern parts look more like Keilaniemi and the northern parts more like Otaniemi,” says the area’s designer Toni Saastamoinen in the bulletin.

The plans changed due to resident feedback. Originally, the buildings would have deviated more from Otaniemi’s style.

At the moment, the planning area is home to the university’s premises, from which operations have already moved elsewhere. Aalto University owns most of the land.

The concrete man a park is coming in the middle, which the city describes as a forest. It is also promised to preserve the access for flying squirrels in the planning area.

Due to the plan, there will be changes to the car traffic in the area at the intersection of Kuusisaaritie: Miestentie will no longer connect to Otaniementie, but directly to Kuusisaaritie.

Parking spaces in the area are placed in the Keilaniemi central parking facility.

The urban planning board will consider Betonimie’s site plan proposal at its meeting on November 22. If the plan is made visible, residents will receive information about it and the opportunity for discussion, the city promises.