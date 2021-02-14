Construction A new kindergarten for 168 children will be built in Myyrmäki on the site of a dog park

Kelokuusen kindergarten could be completed in 2023.

Vantaa A new Kelokuusen kindergarten for 168 children will be built in Myyrmäki.

The kindergarten’s project plan will be discussed by the Board of Education on Monday. If the plans are approved through the council, construction will take place in 2022–2023.

Kelokuusen kindergarten replaces the dilapidated Varisto kindergarten. At the same time, more early childhood education places will be provided in the Myyrmäki metropolitan area, where they are expected to be needed in the coming years.

From kindergarten will be two-story and wooden. It will have six home areas, each with space for two groups of fourteen children.

In addition, a heart area will be built in connection with the kindergarten, where the dining areas and the hall will be located. This area and one of the home areas will also be available to residents of the area when the kindergarten is not open.

The construction is estimated to cost about 8.02 million euros.

The plot of the future kindergarten on Kelokuusenkuja has a forest and there is now a dog park there. A new dog park is to be built close to the sports park, but the nature of the forest is to be saved in the yard of the kindergarten.