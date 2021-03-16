Construction A new 24-storey tower house with solar panels will be built in Vuosaari

The house will be built near a subway station and the Columbus shopping center.

16.3. 16:22

Helsinki A 24-storey tower building will be built on Vuosaari near the metro station and the Columbus shopping center. The building will have 216 rental apartments, says the construction company Skanska in its press release.

The address of the tower house will be Vuotie 47. Solar panels will be installed on the roof and facade. In addition, heat is recovered from the wastewater.

The company called Hyperion in Helsinki will have apartments of different sizes. They include a conservatory. On the top floor, residents will have access to three sauna departments and club rooms, as well as a large terrace.

Construction of Hyperion will begin during March. It should be ready in the summer of 2023.

To the adjacent plot parking spaces have been reserved for residents from the parking garage under construction. There is a direct access from the basement to the hall.

The house was designed and built by Skanska, which has sold the project to Union investment real estate.

Skanska will begin construction of another tower block in the same area, according to preliminary estimates, later this year.