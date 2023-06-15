Construction | A millionaire wants to build an impressive “eco-village” in Kirkkonummi – Its fate will be decided soon

Kari Savolainen, who worked on the project, has promised to donate one million euros from his own pocket to the eco-smart village.

Kirkkonummen the fate of the futuristic ecovillage will finally be decided today, Thursday. The matter will be discussed at the meeting of the board of municipal engineering.

The project’s mastermind is the retired CEO of the technology company Hitachi Kari Savolainen.

Savolainen’s dream is to have a zero-emission residential area for a thousand inhabitants on Masala’s Mustikkarinte. He himself calls his project an “eco-smart village”.

The main goal of the project is to realize the village’s living and movement without climate emissions.

Savolainen tells HS by e-mail that carbon neutrality is realized with the help of the village’s own energy production: the solar power plant annually produces all the electricity needed for living and moving around the village.

Originally, the plans were to build a biogas-powered heating center in the area, but it will possibly be replaced with district-specific geothermal heat pumps.

Savolainen according to the project’s background is concern about climate change and being fed up with greed, but also the desire to do business.

He has also promised to donate one million euros from his own pocket to the project.

HS has told about the project several times, most recently in June 2018.

The price of the village will be 120–140 million euros in total, if the amount of 4,000 euros that most often appeared in the calculations of the project is realized as the price per square meter.

In the first half of June, negotiations have been ongoing with several developer candidates.

Savolainen himself has been preparing the “eco-smart village” since 2014, but the site plan for Mustikkarinne has been drawn up since 2018.

Kirkkonummen community board from the agenda it turns out that the effects of the plan on the climate, traffic and accessibility have been highlighted in the official feedback on the eco-village site plan proposal.

Preservation of the natural environment has also been considered critical, for example in terms of rotted hoof moss and flying squirrel.

The feedback received from the site plan proposal that was on display was largely related to the number of building sites and building rights per property.

The site plan for Mustikkarinte is included in the planning program 2021-2025 approved by the Kirkkonummi municipal council.

At its meeting on Thursday, the board will decide how the project will proceed.