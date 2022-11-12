Saturday, November 12, 2022
Construction | A massive law reform is pending in the Parliament, which made architects panic – “Buildings will be prematurely buried”

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 12, 2022
in World Europe
Parliament is currently dealing with a law reform that could revolutionize the construction industry for decades. Among construction professionals, the reform has aroused an exceptionally large amount of opposition. Critics fear that the environmentally friendly law will increase emissions rather than reduce them.

The Puotila shopping center was demolished in February 2022. The shop built in 1961 will be replaced by an apartment building. Picture: Emilia Kangasluoma / HS

Helsinki plans to buy and unload four apartment buildings From the Laakso hospital area.

Three 1960s apartment buildings we want to unload in Lauttasaari.

Helsinki region’s student housing foundation Hoasi’s residential building in Merihaa is proposed for demolition. According to the property manager, the house is hard to find residents. At the same time, Hoas describes the apartment on its website as a very popular destination, where apartments become available extremely rarely.

See also  Training Universities want to make life easier for their applicants: In the future, thousands would not have to take entrance exams in vain

