Construction | A log row house with sheds was completed in Helsinki – Now it stands empty

Construction industry and the housing market plight can also be seen in Honkasuu, a new residential area dominated by small houses in Helsinki.

One example of a difficult situation is a rare row house using traditional construction methods that emerged from the dust of the construction site in Haapaperhosentie in early summer.

The two-year construction work ended in the spring. Now all the apartments in the house are empty. There are no buyers.

In a row house there are seven triangles of almost 80 square meters. Each apartment is actually its own log house, which are connected to a log to form a housing association.

The cheapest apartment is asking for 485,000 euros, and the most expensive is just under 500,000 euros. Square prices are around 6,000 euros.

The architect-civil engineer couple who built the house say they put almost their entire fortune into the project.

Recently, they have had to significantly reduce the prices of their apartments, by around 100,000 euros.

In the log row house completed in the summer in Helsinki’s Honkasuo, each apartment has its own shed-like courtyard building.

The house the completion coincided with a challenging moment, the like of which no one could predict even when the house was being planned.

Interest rates began to rise rapidly at the beginning of last year, and for example the most popular reference interest rate for mortgages, i.e. the 12-month Euribor, has already fallen by more than four percent.

“I personally don’t think the current interest rate is bad when you think that I once paid 15 percent interest on a mortgage,” says the person who built the house Minna Aarnio.

“Of course, it’s a lot compared to zero interest rates.”

During the construction phase, the apartments attracted great interest. There was a queue of interested people. Aarnio recalls that there were about a hundred names on the list.

The couple’s dream was to build an ecological solid wood house in Helsinki that would stand out from the rest, last at least a hundred years, and which could be moved elsewhere if necessary.

Aarnio says that they wanted to offer city dwellers an alternative to community living and a new, sustainable concept for the construction industry.

“ “The romance of the countryside disappears from the mind at the latest when the eyes fall on the neighbor’s apartment buildings.”

Minna Aarnio considers wood a therapeutic material.

Indoors the apartment smells like fir. It is on the wall, floor and ceiling.

“This is a therapeutic material,” says Aarnio and leans on the bare log wall upstairs.

Log trunks felled from the bark are carved by hand. The light partition walls are plastered with clay.

According to Aarnio, they decided not to treat the wooden surfaces with chemicals because people are so allergic these days.

When you look out of the window on the second floor, you can see the border of Vantaa at the intersection of Leiritie and Leirikuja. It is planned to be opened to traffic in the near future.

Myyrmäki station is about a quarter of an hour’s walk from there.

It is possible to get more rooms in the apartments by building an intermediate floor.

From the window you can also see the wetland pressure of Niitpyrhosenpuisto, which is filled with rainwater. Aarnio jokes that the house is located almost on the shore of the lake.

But it could be true. The surrounding log surface makes you feel as if you have come to a cottage.

The rumbling engines of the plane that took off from Helsinki-Vantaa Airport return to the city apartment.

The apartments have three rooms and an open kitchen. By building a mezzanine on the upper floor, you can get one to two more rooms if you want. In that case, however, you lose almost six meters of room height.

“Great,” says Aarnio, when he stops on the stairs to pose for the photographer.

The apartments have a room height of almost six meters.

Specialties can also be found on the side of the yard.

The smell of manure floats in the air, and the image of the countryside comes back to mind again. However, Aarnio did not plan the fragrance world. Fresh soil has been appropriately spread on the street site next to the plot.

The romance of the countryside disappears from the mind at the latest when the eyes fall on the neighbor’s apartment buildings. They are indeed wooden: Honkasuo is zoned as a wooden house area.

The log house in the middle of an urban environment, which looks somewhat like a relic of history, is full of modern technology – except for gravity ventilation.

16 solar panels shine on the roof of each apartment. Aarnio says that solar power plants are sized to produce electricity in excess of their own needs, so that it can be sold on.

The solar power plant, air heat pump and storage fireplace together reduce the need for district heating.

The shed-like courtyard building used by each apartment, on the other hand, functions as storage or an extra room. There is a garden sauna for common use, which is heated with wood.

Aarnio says he is confident that the apartments will find their occupants in the future.

“The need for apartments has not disappeared anywhere, and there is no other like it.”

About that was first reported by Helsingin Uutiset.