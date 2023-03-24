Construction | A construction site for luxury apartments that had been abandoned for a long time was cleaned up in Helsinki

The long-abandoned construction site for valuable apartments in Helsinki’s Kampi was cleaned. However, there is still no construction work on the site.

The Hähmäinen construction site has been tidied up since last fall, when HS last visited it. The coverings protecting the building are no longer flapping, and a site board in accordance with the regulations has also appeared on the site.

The table shows that the site is now being built by the construction company SSA Rakennus. 75 apartments should be completed in the building by the end of the year.

Considering the schedule, however, the construction site seems quiet. According to the original plan, the apartments with a price of around 10,000 euros per square meter were supposed to be completed by the summer of 2023. The apartments have not yet been sold.

To the construction site despite the impressive advertisement, it is difficult to find out what is really going on at the construction site.

SSA Building’s project manager did not respond to HS’s contact requests. The head of the company’s unit responsible for housing construction in the capital region refuses to comment on the project, as does the CEO Jorma Kilpeläinen.

Kilpeläinen justifies this by the fact that the contract negotiations for the project are in progress – despite the fact that the company advertises the site, has named responsible persons and according to the information on the site board, the work started last December.

Project manager Katariina Kuosmanen SSA Rakennusus emphasizes that the negotiations are in the middle of the transition to the second phase of the project, i.e. construction.

“Yes, at some point it has to be built, or it has to be restored. You can’t leave a skeleton like that there.”

HS also reached out to the developer’s representative by Witold Breś. In his e-mail message, he repeats what he said earlier: the work is progressing as planned with a reputable contractor on schedule.

Helsinki the city’s building control reveals that negotiations related to the planned changes are ongoing at the destination. According to the information of the building control, the construction works are at a standstill for the time being.

According to HS sources, the project has been associated with various ambiguities and, for example, the original plans have been unfeasible. Among other things, the problems are indicated by the fact that the project’s main designer, builder and responsible foreman have changed.

The inspection engineer of the city of Helsinki told HS already last fall that the work has progressed exceptionally slowly.

The office building designed by architect Ilmo Valjaka was completed on Lastenkodinkatu in the mid-1960s.

The site board shows what kind of building is to be revealed under the protective covers.

Architect Ilmo Valjakan the owner patterns of the building designed by and completed in 1966 are interesting to say the least.

The property is owned by a Polish company called RPGZ X, to which it was transferred from the Youth Foundation, whose reputation was tarnished in financial messes.

The building was sold to the Youth Foundation for 18.5 million euros in 2017 by a company called Icon Re, which is again involved in the property’s affairs. It now works as a real estate developer.

In the summer of 2021, Icon Re announced that it will turn the office, which has been empty for years, into valuable apartments. After this, no significant changes seem to have taken place at the site. However, some interior and exterior demolition work has been done in the building.

Icon Re, known from Lastenkodinkatu, also seems to be struggling with Katajanokka’s uncertain high-value housing project, which has also been delayed for years. Many kinds of deficiencies have appeared on the construction site, which the building control has had to deal with.

