Construction A construction project that will be completed ahead of time? This is what Käpylä Snake House looks like, even if there is still a year to renovate

The renovation of Helsinki Snake House was staggered. The decision proved to be a good one, as the work will be completed before the deadline.

Helsinki The renovation of the snake house is a rare construction project. Namely, it will be completed in November ahead of schedule – even almost a year. There would have been time in the contract until October next year.

How did such a trick work?

“By phasing,” sums up the developer, the project manager of housing production in the city of Helsinki Erkki Mieskonen.

Käärmetalo is a long, snake-like winding entity located in Käpylä on Mäkelänkatu, consisting of two residential buildings and a maintenance building. It was designed by an architect Yrjö Lindegren, and was completed in 1952.

The repair project always reveals surprises along the way. Mieskonen emphasizes that not everything can be revealed by a fitness survey, because the house was still inhabited during that time.

Snake house stairwell.­

This is a large renovation project, as Käärmetalo has 189 apartments. The apartments are rental apartments in the City of Helsinki (Heka).

In a large repair site, it is therefore important to make use of the lessons learned as the work progresses.

Builder ended up dividing the renovation of the Snake House into two parts. The first, smaller phase consisted of 45 apartments and four stairs. It kind of worked as a pilot.

Its doctrines were transferred to the second stage, which was clearly more extensive. It comprised the remaining 12 stairs, or 144 apartments. Renovation of this section began in November 2018, when the first phase was completed.

Cabinets in the Snake House apartment.­

The first part refined the plans so that no major surprises came later. According to Mieskonen, dividing the project in two also helped to manage its practical implementation.

The second section is currently undergoing final work and inspections.

Jobs the first and second phases included kitchens, bathrooms, interiors, upper floor structures, exterior plastering, balconies, doors, windows, and the plumbing system. The yards have also been refurbished.

According to Mieskonen, utilizing the experiences along the way clearly boosted the construction. In the first phase, it took 8.9 working days per apartment. In the second phase, the pace had tightened to 3.6 working days.

The grinding of the work is also reflected in the percentage of change work. It is now 1.5, when the figure in the first phase was closer to ten percent.

“I have some changes to work on, but nothing bigger.”

According to Mieskonen, the renovation of the snake house has also remained almost within its budget. The total amount of the second phase is approximately EUR 29 million.

The developer is pleased that the project will be completed ahead of schedule.

Snake house stairwell.­

“We’re getting residents in, and rents are starting to run again.”

Mieskosen according to Käärmetalo, with its needs planning and project planning phases, has been exceptionally long in duration. He joined the project in 2010.

For its part, the wait for the town plan delayed the start of the renovation. According to Mieskonen, the house was already weathering and in surprisingly poor condition, so the renovation came at the time of the count.

The second phase was tendered separately for the contractor. YIT, which contracted the first phase, also ended up as a second-phase builder through a tender.

The designers were no longer competed separately. They remained the same, which, according to Mieskonen, facilitated implementation.

“That, too, helped keep the contractor’s management the same.”

Mieskonen says that the residents of all the flats were moved to the evasive areas at the same time, so the contractor has had a “free man” to move on. It was able to resource the site the way it wanted.

“We got to do a big whole at once. It certainly helped to get the job done ahead of time. ”

YIT’s responsible foreman Tero Waltari says that the work progressed rapidly when the work phases and plans were essentially similar. Foreman Markus Makaroffin according to him, at the beginning of the work phases, a lot of model installations and color models were made, some of which were already required in the building permit.

Responsible foreman Tero Waltari (left). On the balcony Markus Makaroff.­

At its best in the second phase, the site had 75 employees. The average number of supervisors was 6–7.

Snake houses considered an important example of post-war architecture. It depicts Helsinki’s post-war construction boom, in which family homes of various sizes were rushed to the fast-growing capital.

The house is a protected building. According to Mieskonen, the definition extended to the interior in quite detail also to the interior, which is not usual.

For example, kitchen cabinets and patio doors dating back to the 1950s are protected.

YIT’s Waltari says chief designer and architect Mona Schalin did a tremendous job of looking for suitable parts and paints and work instructions for the job report. He works at Kati Salonen & Mona Schalin Arkkitehdit oy.

Schalin has been leading the teaching of modern architectural repair and restoration in international courses. It was great for him to put his skills and knowledge into practice.

“We fully understood the city’s point of view that this fine architecture needs to be preserved. In that sense, it was easy to start design work. ”

Schalin considers the timing of the Snake House renovation project to be a good solution. It would have been difficult for the site alone to have evasive facilities at one time for such a large population.

“In many repairs, it would be a good idea to commission the test section as a separate contract first,” he ponders.

“Perhaps this is how control labor costs could be managed, as renovation construction usually brings a lot of them in both design and implementation.”

On the facades the splash-painted light exterior color was restored, according to Waltar, to the original shade possible in both stages. The darker yellow color had come to the walls earlier. In the second phase, a third of the windows were renewed, the rest were refurbished.

According to Waltar, the partitions have hardly been moved for protection reasons. However, most bathrooms in the renovation were slightly enlarged.

The surprise, he said, was that the floors and ceiling of the bathrooms were made of solid concrete. At the time, no thought was given to how the drainage could be renewed. Today, building regulations already require HVAC technology to be easier to replace.

Most bathrooms in the renovation were slightly enlarged.­

The bases and flues of the bathrooms were completely dismantled in the second phase and rebuilt. The floors were made by casting.

“From the lowest floor to the water roof was visible, after the structures had been demolished. It was a great sight, ”Waltari says.

A big surprise The structures of the snake house were revealed even before the implementation started, ie in the project planning phase. Underneath the plaster, a red brick cladding first appeared and only under it, a thermally insulating Betocell lightweight ingot wall. According to Mieskonen, they should be the other way around.

According to the building physics statement, the inner surface of the outer wall had to be sealed at the site. According to chief designer Mona Schalin, aluminum foils, sheets and collars were suggested as alternatives.

“The structure was a little frivolous, so there was a fear of a moisture problem in the exterior wall.”

The alternative presented by the builder to improve the functionality of the building structure’s physicality was thermal plastering, which, according to Mieskonen, could not be implemented from the protection aspects.

Now the inner surfaces of the outer jacket were subjected to a waterproofing treatment with two-component insulation as a vapor barrier. Schalin admits that the solution is not ordinary and it provoked much debate.

Responsible foreman Tero Waltari (right) and Markus Makaroff at Käärmetalo.­

“I was shocked by the idea of ​​corrugated cladding on the inside of a stone building. That’s why the structural designer suggested the insulation treatment. ”

The external plaster is muovitonta Silicate, which is permeable to water vapor slightly lime goal of ways.

In the project the possibility of mechanical ventilation of the house was also investigated. However, it would have meant building ventilation machine rooms on the water roof of a protected building, which, according to Mieskonen, was not possible.

In step one, the ventilation flues were stocked with a resin sock. In the second stage, they were demolished with Siporex blocks due to their poor condition.

To improve ventilation, replacement air valves were installed in the exterior walls of the apartments.