Construction A complex contract is underway at Kallio High School, where the building will be expanded and demolished at the same time – Dynamite has also been used

The repair of Kallio High School, known as the High School of Expression Skills, is one of the City of Helsinki’s extensive school renovation projects.

In the rock a challenging renovation contract is underway, combining the construction of additional space and the abundant demolition of the old one. In connection with the construction of the additional space, the old structures and the entire building technology will be renewed.

Despite the need for expansion, the main reason for the renovation of Kallio High School is insufficient ventilation, although the need for additional space is also a weighty factor.

The high school consists of two parts. The older one was completed in the 1920s, until in the 1950s the need to expand the school led to the construction of a small courtyard wing.

Now a second enlargement is underway at the same time as the old structures and the entire building technology are being renovated. Extensive demolition is also needed, partly because in the old part of the 1920s, asbestos, which had just become widespread at the time, had been used as brittle layers, especially as insulation for heat pipes.

The floor level in the basement is being moved down a meter, which has required excavation. Moving a quarry in a cramped space is a demanding task.­

A lot of other demolitions have also been done. The largest of these are due to functional changes and structural solutions made and to be made as a result of these changes.

“When space requirements were necessary and could not expand laterally, a solution was developed in which a new stairwell was placed inside the old rooms. This was a demanding place in terms of both functionality and structural engineering, ”says the architect, CEO Teemu Tuomi Architect NRT oy.

According to Tuomi, at the beginning of the project, there were also options in which the school would have been expanded with a higher supplement or even a solution covering the entire courtyard. However, these drafts stalled due to budget constraints and opposition from the planner and neighbors.

The neighboring housing company feared that the outlook would deteriorate and the value of housing would fall. Originally, the neighboring plot was the same plot as the school already built on the plot, which, however, did not need additional space at the time. A residential apartment building then rose on the plot handed over from the school.

Nearly the hundred-year-old school building contained materials that were common and considered to be of high quality at the time of construction. Peat was used as the main insulation in the midsoles.

“Sawdust, pieces of bricks and various construction waste were also found. May there be surprising objects, such as an old shoe and a cap ”, the corresponding master Toni Salojärvi Peab oy tells.

Salojärvi says that quite soon after the work started on the site, it was noticed that the whole formed by the new structures and demolition is more demanding than expected.

The casting of the kitchen roof was done in one go.­

The extension came inside the old building, and the final extent of the demolition work only became clear after the surface demolition, when the actual location and size of the old structures were known.

“In order to place the staircase in the planned place, we had to pour really sturdy concrete structures and extend them from the rock to the top, ie the fifth floor. In renovation projects, the usual reinforcement of the track girder was not enough in this case, ”says Salojärvi.

He says he finds this site particularly demanding precisely because of the complexity of the structures. It was not reduced by the fact that additional space had to be cleared for the new squares also by excavation near the edge of the cramped plot. Dynamite was also used, but only for small batch mining. Some of the approximately 400 excavated cubes were obtained from the rock by wedging.

“Vibration values ​​have had to be monitored all the time. Accelerometers are installed in the neighboring houses, which can be used to find out the acceleration values ​​in real time and thus ensure that the permitted values ​​are kept below ”, the foreman Saku Laukkanen Peabilta says.

Construction site the start was delayed by four months this spring, when the city of Helsinki did not receive any offers.

“Instead of organizing a second round of bidding, we ended up with a negotiation contract. We knew the contractor here had the capacity, so we started negotiations with what led to the contract, ”civil engineer, project manager Marko Kumpulainen The city of Helsinki says.

Demolition and reinforcement of old structures must be carried out with precision and in exactly the right order.­

An essential boundary condition was, as always in negotiated contracts, that the content of the original contract program may not be altered. However, additional work came because the actual condition of the structures was worse than was known.

The additional euros spent on the project come at a particularly bad time in the sense that the City of Helsinki has budgeted 10–15 per cent less for next year’s school repairs than was previously predictable before the coronavirus pandemic.

“This year is still going as agreed, after that there are dwindling times ahead,” says Kumpulainen.