Construction | A completely new residential area is being built in Jätkäsaari

Construction will start this week and will continue until the beginning of next year. The construction project causes noise, but does not significantly affect traffic.

Jätkäsaari the streets of the new residential area will be built this week, informs the city of Helsinki. The new residential area is to be built in the southwestern part of Jätkäsaari.

Several streets are being built in the area: Tulimaankatu, Tongankuja, Samoankuja, Barbadoksenkuja, Barbadoksenkatu, Kanariankatu and Haitinkuja. They are to be completed in stages.

Construction will continue until the beginning of next year. Now in the new residential area, the construction of streets, water supply as well as other municipal technology will begin. The contractor of the project is the construction company YIT.

Construction of streets in addition, the project also includes other projects of the city. At the same time, Helsinki will start building the shore wall of Saukonkanava, which will come between Haitinkuja and Tulimaankatu.

In addition, the city is scheduled to start the construction work of the new wastewater pumping station at Tulimaanpuisto, as well as the demolition of the temporary pumping station.

The project will not affect traffic significantly, as the construction work will be carried out in an undeveloped area for the time being, the city’s press release says.

Some work is still being done on intersecting and connecting streets.

About the project not only noise but also dust comes to the area. These are caused by work stages, such as piling, transfer of earth material and possible excavation.

According to the release, work steps that cause noise are only carried out on weekdays.

In due course, the new residential area is to have a kindergarten, school and offices. There will also be apartments for a total of around 2,300 people in the area. Jätkäsaari is an area belonging to the Länsisatama district, located in the southern inner city of Helsinki.