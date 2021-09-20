Construction A common school building for vocational students and high school students next to Tikkurila’s station

The new learning center in Vantaa would accommodate more than 1,300 vocational students and 300 high school students.

Vantaa is planning a large new building in Jokiniemi, which would accommodate a total of 1,655 students from Varia Vocational College and the adjacent Tikkurila High School.

The Education and Learning Board will discuss the matter for its part on Monday before it progresses to the city government and council. More detailed plans still need to be made before construction can begin, but a new learning center could be ready in the fall of 2025.

The construction is estimated to cost EUR 58.7 million.

The learning center would come to Jokiniemi in the area bounded by Valkoisenlähteentie, Jokiniemenkatu, the railway track and Grönberg Park, ie close to the main building of Tikkurila High School, the Varian Hiekkaharju office and Tikkurila railway station.

The apartment area of ​​the premises would be 14,000. It is estimated that this can accommodate about 300 high school students and about 1,355 students.

Varia we are building new ones anyway. Today, the vocational college has four offices: Hiekkaharju, Koivukylä, Aviapolis and Myyrmäki.

In the next few years, the last three are to be abandoned. In addition to Hiekkaharju and the new learning center, the construction of a large office is planned for the third place To Vehkala.

Read more: Vantaa is planning new facilities for thousands of students along the Ring Road – a campus is needed for the campus

Social and health students from Koivukylä and ICT, tourism and food from Myyrmäki would be transferred to the Jokiniemi Learning Center. The hair sector, the field of pictorial expression, preparatory training and part of the hotel, restaurant and catering industry would move from Hiekkaharju to the new house.

Tikkurilan The high school is already the largest in the country, but in the next few years Vantaa will need plenty of more high school places.

In the next school year, Vantaa will increase the number of high school places in its five Finnish-language high schools by seventy. This will be discussed in the same meeting as the needs assessment for the new learning center.

Such a small increase is still achieved by increasing the number of places in all five high schools, but especially in Vaskivuori and Martinlaakso.

In the coming years, more places will be needed and the current facilities will no longer be enough. It is not just that the size of the young age groups is growing, but more of them want to find a high school place in Vantaa. In Vantaa, high school places are currently calculated to be 52 per cent of the age group, while in Helsinki and Espoo the corresponding percentage is 60 per cent.

The new learning center will not only mean more Finnish-language high school places for young people, but also more space for adult students and those with an IB degree.

In addition to building this learning center, Vantaa is considering setting up one completely new high school. According to a study published in the spring, the best place for this would be Aviapolis.