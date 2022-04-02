Construction A building that has been dreamed of in Helsinki for decades will be built in Lappeenranta: “It is a leap to a whole new level”

Lappeenranta. Next November, Finnish sports can take a significant step, which has been expected for decades.

If all goes according to plan, Finland’s first indoor ice hockey match will be played in Lappeenranta next season.

Finland’s first ice hockey hall is to be built in Lappeenranta Race Park on the site of the current artificial ice rink next to the ice rink. The hall will be built by Aviasport Arena.

The future main tenant of the hall is the city of Lappeenranta. It has committed to purchase ice time for EUR 385 000 per year, the same amount it has used to run the artificial ice rink.

Aviasport is owned by Sakari Myllys and Jani Valkeapää. They have already built one indoor ballroom in Imatra and sold it to the city.

“ “This is the first of its kind. On top of all that, this is realistic in cost. ”

Myllys praises the Lappeenranta model as smart.

“With the same money, the city gets a better condition. Weather resistance and a longer season are obtained. This was a good draw from the city, ”he says.

There are more or two more bends to the realization of the hall. The cost estimate for the steel structure hall has been calculated to be slightly less than four million euros.

An essential part of the funding is the construction grant from the Ministry of Education and Culture, which Aviasport Arena has applied for a maximum amount of 30 per cent of the VAT-free cost estimate.

The hockey team has been lobbying hard for Finland’s first hockey hall. Myllys believes that the construction of the hall will not get stuck with state money.

“This is the first of its kind and big support has been found for pilot projects. On top of all that, this is realistic in cost. ”

Instead, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted the world market for raw materials.

“Four weeks ago, everything was clear, but even this project is not out of the world,” Myllys says.

Steel is expensive and there are no guarantees of availability when it comes to metered goods. It can become a critical factor when the construction schedule is tight.

“We have a clear template and things have run into a pile with the supplier. We will move it forward quickly as long as things go as planned. ”

If subsidies are lower than expected or construction costs skyrocket, financial negotiations are ahead.

“ “From the perspective of the representative team, the flow of players would certainly be here.”

Lappeenranta For Veiterä, Finland’s first ice hockey hall would be a big deal.

“It would be something for the club that hasn’t happened in its history. It is a leap to a whole new level not only for the club but also for the Lappeenranta region, ice hockey as a sport and also for the Finnish Ice Hockey Association ”, Chairman of Veiterä Petri Siivo says.

The knife blade is one of the biggest clubs in hockey. The men’s league team has been on medals for the past six years. A month ago, Veiterä celebrated Finnish Championship gold in front of 3,000 spectators on the Kisapuisto artificial ice rink.

Halli would give Veiterä a tremendous competitive advantage over other clubs. It would be able to practice at least a month before the start of the season in a full-fledged field under uniform conditions.

The club’s attractiveness is also improving.

“From the perspective of the representative team, the flow of players would certainly be here.”

The hall would also strengthen Veiterä’s finances. It is easier for the hall to attract an audience than for outsiders, as well as partners.

300–500 spectators have attended the matches in the Veiterä regular season. Siivo does not estimate how much the representative team’s budget of 250,000 euros could increase, but it would certainly increase.

Lappeenranta Veiterä celebrated men’s hockey gold on the artificial ice of Kisapuisto on March 12.

“Even in small numbers, adding an hundred spectators per match would make a big difference,” he says.

Above all, the hall would provide an opportunity to strengthen junior activities. Veitera now has about 150 juniors, and the number has dropped during Korona.

“When comparing hockey outdoor ice and hockey hall, there are no two questions to which kids want. There is sometimes heavy frost on the outside ice, sometimes rain and sometimes five cents of snow. ”

“ “This model has also been made in the majority of Swedish ice rink. Not all of them are any Wow phenomena. ”

Lappeenranta the hall project has aroused enthusiasm all the way to Sweden and the International Ice Hockey Federation.

There are already about twenty halls in Sweden. In the great country of hockey, it is hoped that Finland will follow suit, then the level of the sport will rise.

Sakari Myllys is sure that other ice hockey halls will be built in Finland as soon as the first one is made. According to him, the Lappeenranta hall is an excellent and realistic prototype.

It is practically a covered artificial ice rink, leaving the costs reasonable. The cooling pipes are ready and the locker rooms can already be found in Kisapuisto.

There will be no VIP facilities in the hall, but sausages and other refreshments can be sold to spectators inside and outside the hall.

“A job figure of four million euros is possible in many cities. This model has also been made in the majority of Swedish hockey halls. Not all of them are any Wow phenomena there either, but they work properly. ”

At least in Pori, Jyväskylä and Porvoo, the construction of an ice hockey hall has been considered. Helsinki Malmi, on the other hand a large skating arena is planned, which would include business premises in addition to an ice hockey field.

Litereenranta Veiterä won the Finnish Championship silver in ice hockey in the 1985–86 season. Picture of the second part of the final qualifier against HIFK from Kimpinen field.

Ice hockey in addition, the hall would have other users. In addition to schoolchildren and figure skaters, Myllys highlights curling, with which international competitions are already planned.

“It can mean a surprisingly positive joker card. And a Swedish speed skater won two gold medals at the Beijing Olympics Nils van der Poel trained on an ice area of ​​a similar size, although it is not possible to make a skating rink that meets the dimensions. ”

Myllys calculates that in addition to the City of Lappeenranta’s rental income, the hall needs other turnover of about one hundred thousand euros for profitable operations, according to current calculations.

October is a particularly important time before the hockey series begins. Hockey clubs would no longer have to go to camps in Sweden, but the bow could be turned towards Lappeenranta.

“The hockey preseason is a very busy time on our calendar. For other uses, we haven’t built cloud castles, it’s icing on the cake, ”Myllys says.

