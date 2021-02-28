Construction A 13-storey wooden apartment building will be built in Tapiola, Espoo: “The customer made a bold decision”

A 13-storey wooden apartment building is being built in Tapiola, Espoo, whose special features surprised. Still, the project has progressed on schedule.

In the world is a professor at the University of Tampere Markku Karjalainen according to statistics about 15 high, more than 8-storey wooden apartment buildings. Norway has the tallest wooden apartment building in the world, which is 18 storeys high and 85 meters high. There is also a 24-storey wooden apartment building in Austria, but it is a few meters lower than in Norway. Tall wooden apartment buildings have also been built at least in Britain, Canada, the United States and Australia.

In Finland, the Helsinki Region Student Housing Foundation Hoas is building its first wooden apartment building in Tapiola, Espoo. It is a 13-storey and reportedly the tallest wooden apartment building in the world with a space element system. It is only two meters lower than Finland’s tallest wooden apartment building, which is a 14-storey Joensuu Elli site that rises to a height of almost 50 meters. The latter uses a large-element system and is known to be the tallest wooden block house in the world stiffened by the drawbar method. Ara has provided support for both sites.

Karjalainen says that a 16-storey wooden apartment building is planned for the Oulu Housing Fair 2025. It is planned to host an architectural design competition, and the working groups would also include a wood component supplier, a structural designer and a fire consultant.

“Construction of wooden apartment buildings is becoming more common in Finland. Big construction companies have also started to take an interest in building them, because they have received inquiries about it, ”he says.

In the stairwell corridor, a concrete floor slab acts as part of the frame stiffening.­

Hoasin A water roof will be built at the tower building site in Espoo, and the house is scheduled for completion by the end of May. The top floor is reserved for a shared sauna space, and the sloping “hat” that comes on top of it fits well into Tapiola’s roof architecture.

As this is a pilot for high timber construction, more development work has been needed than in lower timber apartment buildings, which are beginning to have more experience in construction.

“The customer made a bold decision when they started to study an alternative structural solution in addition to the traditional concrete structure, which the load-bearing frame structures would be made of solid clt wood,” Elementti Sampo, Sales and Development Director Sauli Ylinen says.

“Together with our negotiating partner Elementti Sampo, we studied the cost implications of different material types, and when the designers were also in favor of a clt-frame solution, the project got underway,” Hoas Project Manager Anneli Keränen says.

According to Keränen, the starting point was to build like a normal wooden apartment building. This idea had to be buried as plans for high timber construction became more precise.

“A new thing for all parties was that all the vertical and horizontal structures of the space elements, as well as the types of construction and joints, were different from those in a conventional wooden apartment building. As a result, the role of structural design was emphasized in both the design and implementation phases, and the main structural designer has been on site on a weekly basis to carry out inspections and solve emerging challenges. ”

120 mm clt plate in the stairwell.­

Structural design answered by A-Engineers, head of unit Esa Suomalainen describes the design of an object as a long and demanding process. As special features of high-rise construction, he highlights higher-than-normal requirements for building physics, stability and wind vibrations.

“It is typical for tall construction that loads and safety factors increase, but in a wooden building they grow even more. The site therefore has more steel joints and machine parts than usual. New connection technologies have also been developed, ”says Suomalainen.

Acoustic properties have also been considered differently than usual, in addition to which the fire class requirement for the entire frame is tougher than in traditional wooden apartment building construction. Investments in fire safety have also been made because the apartments have a fire extinguishing system that meets the requirements set for wooden apartment buildings.

The importance of cooperation has been emphasized at every stage.

“Tolerance requirements are more challenging for large space elements than when building with solid slab. Coordinating all elements of building services at an early stage has been critical to the success of the project. In addition, the monitoring and living of the elements requires more cooperation than usual between the installation team, the structural design and the element factory, ”Suomalainen estimates.

“If an error is made in a house factory, it is repeated in every 200 elements of the site, which would mean 200 errors in implementation,” Sauli Ylinen illustrates.

HVAC installer Joel Harju’s installation work on the ventilation drains is going well, even though the space is a bit cramped.­

Among other things, the facades use cross-glued spruce glue board.­

Logistics has been one of the site’s most demanding drills, and required precise pacing, especially as the 27-square-foot pre-equipped space elements began to arrive on site six at a time and three times a week.

The site had an 80-meter crane that lifted the space elements into place in a precisely planned order, a bit simpler than Lego blocks.

“However, the logistics during the installation went better than expected, even though the installation order had to be planned separately with the structural designer due to stability requirements,” says Ylinen.

The entire frame structure has been developed for virtually the Hoas site – including stiffening, stability and acoustic functionality.

“Normally, for example, in the space elements of a wooden apartment building, we have Sylomer vibration insulation interrupting the sound transmission in the frame, but at this site it was decided to use‘ hard ’joints and to keep the wooden frames attached to each other against the wood. The acoustic function was taken care of with other solutions, ”says Suomalainen.

There is also a lot of wind in Tapiola, and the building’s wind loads and the resulting jitter and vibration have been controlled both by the concrete slabs and joint solutions on the storeys and by the solid concrete slab on top of the building.

The lowest layer with a concrete structure also receives the pulling forces caused by the wind in wooden apartment buildings.

In Finland According to Markku Karjalainen’s latest statistics, there are more than 3,000 dwellings in wooden houses with more than two storeys. In addition, there are about 9,000 apartments in the project portfolio with their income, if they are all realized in wood. For example, Hoas already has the next wooden apartment building project pending in Espoo.

“I bet that the 2020s will be a turning point in wood construction or a decade if the goals of the state and municipalities are realized”, JVR-Rakenne’s HR and Marketing Director Janne Äijänen evaluates.

Many subscribers – including municipalities – now want to promote wood construction, and the same goal is set by the Ministry of the Environment’s national targets, which, if met, would triple the wood construction market share of public new construction in six years compared to 2019. In that case, the share could rise to 45% in 2025.

In its release, Motiva estimates that the increase in wood construction in municipalities requires an understanding of the diverse possibilities of wood, better planning, procurement and zoning skills, and consideration of related special features, such as fire safety aspects. Municipalities have therefore started to offer free advice on wood construction.

According to Sauli Ylinen, product development is also needed to increase the construction of high-rise wooden apartment buildings, because, for example, their basic products as such are not suitable for high-rise construction.

“New high-rise wooden apartment buildings will not be completed in the next few years, but in the long run, their construction may become commonplace.”