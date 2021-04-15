The decision of President Alberto Fernández to decide to suspend classes for two weeks in the scope of the city of Buenos Aires and the suburbs of Buenos Aires as a result of the increase in infections by coronavirus opened a debate on how far the scope of the Executive Power reaches . Clarion He consulted three constitutionalists and they all agreed that the head of state violates the autonomy of the city as well as the districts that make up the AMBA.

Constitutionalist Daniel Sabsay was blunt in stating that “the president is actually generating a federal intervention in the city of Buenos Aires through a decree” by intervening “in an issue that belongs to the local police, both education and health are local.”

“Generating a suspension of classes works in the facts as an intervention that overwhelms the institutional faculties of the city of Buenos Aires in the matter and of the municipalities of the AMBA. In that case it also affects the Province but we know that behind this is the hand of Cristina (Fernández de Kirchner) so the Province will find it very good, “added the constitutionalist consulted by Clarín.

In this regard, the constitutionalist Andrés Gil Dominguez argued that when analyzing the presidential decree it should be taken into account that the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires within the federal structure occupies the same place as the provinces, no matter how much the Federal Capital is. . That is why he warned that “it does not matter if it is through a law or a DNU, which has the character of law”, the city “can adhere or not” to the norm.

“Fundamentally the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires within the federal structure occupies the same place as a province. Even though the Federal Capital is the place where the federal structure develops its functions, it is an autonomous territory and has the same power and prerogatives as a province“, remarked the constitutionalist.

Gil Dominguez clarified that “it does not matter if it is through a law or a decree”, the city like the rest of the provinces “may adhere to the norm or not.” You have to see the text of the decree, but for the information published there are certain high-risk areas where uniform measures are imposed, “said the lawyer, who considered that in this situation” there is a very finite limit because as a federal state it can say that it applies a certain restriction where there is an extreme situation, but the province can to adhere or not to the norm “.

In addition, the constitutionalist remarked that the national government would have to “justify with very strong empirical data” in this case the suspension of classes because “It is taking away the presence of the boys in the schools”. “It would have to present premises that justify that the commercial activity continues and the schools not but the measure is not reasonable.”

For Gil Domínguez, when last year the quarantine was ordered throughout the country there was no margin for complaint, but he clarified that “if I allow the trade to work, what are the reasons for the boys not to go to school”.

The constitutionalist Felix lonigro he also questioned the scope of the presidential decree. “The first thing to ask is whether the president can decide that there are no classes in the province, I also say the city of Buenos Aires, which is one more federative unit. And the answer is no because it is a power that corresponds to the units. federative, to the provinces and to the city “.

In this situation, “The decision of the local government will prevail over the national one”, Lonigro asserted, who clarified that “The issue of the transit of people is different, because in this aspect the national government can decide and can intervene with the federal forces”.

“If it is law or DNU it does not matter, what will prevail is the local norm when the power corresponds to the local government. Even if there is a law of Congress, Rodriguez Larrreta’s decision would prevail if he is eventually going to maintain presence in schools“he added.

The rest of the announcements have to do with mobility. That is a decision that corresponds to the national government and the national forces could intervene. Although he clarified that to close shops or close schools can only be done by the local authority.

