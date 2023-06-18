André Marsiglia says that risk to democracy cannot justify restricting freedom of opinion

Constitutionalist lawyer André Marsiglia, 44, criticized decisions by the STF (Federal Supreme Court) that, in his assessment, impede freedom of expression. Marsiglia, specialist in digital law and researcher of censorship cases, gave an interview to Power360.

He identified problems in block from the social networks of influencer Bruno Ayub Monteiro, known as Monark, on Tuesday (June 13, 2023). The decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), was motivated by the detection by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) of statements by Monark raising doubts about the electoral process. Moraes is the current President of the Electoral Court. Here’s the full of the blocking order (166 KB).

Watch the interview (23min):

In Marsiglia’s evaluation, it is important to take into account the preservation of democracy in judicial decisions. This argument is used in defense of decisions like the one restricting Monark’s manifestation. But he says that veto is contrary to his purpose.

“If we do away with individual guarantees in circumstances where democracy is endangered, perhaps we are left with a democracy without individual guarantees, which means no democracy.”, he stated.

Below are excerpts from Marsiglia’s interview with Power360.

Poder360 – You said that there are problems with the STF’s decision on Bruno Monteiro, the Monark of social networks. What are these issues?

André Marsiglia – The problems are the premises of the decision. I’m not even considering whether it’s illicit, whether it’s illicit [o que ele fez]. Minister Moraes’ decision is based on two basic premises. The 1st is that it is necessary to contain future acts that may resemble that of the 8th of January. The Judiciary, unless there is very strong and solid evidence, which is not mentioned in the decision, does not have the role of police, of preventing future and potential or possible acts. This is not a court decision. Another premise of the decision that I think weakens it is understanding that, in these circumstances, it is possible to exclude individual guarantees. I find this statement very problematic and very dangerous. Removing individual guarantees such as freedom of expression is not something that is done in a democratic regime. We can relativize, harmonize, freedom of expression with other fundamental rights, but never remove it. These two premises, I understand, weaken the decision in its essence. There is another problem: she mentions that there is fraudulent news published and she considers it fake news. Well, it is an opinion that is being expressed by this podcaster. Freedom of expression treats opinion differently than news. The news has a commitment to truthfulness. The news is committed to neutrality. Opinion, no. It’s subjective. And the State, precisely because it has the duty of impersonality, cannot enter and say what individuals, its citizens, should or should not have as an opinion.

Monark says: “Do you see a lot of things going on and at the same time, them preventing the ballot box from being transparent? Do you get suspicious that maracutaia is happening at the polls there?”. Can this passage be considered opinionated?

It’s a query. It is clear that he intends to convince the other with his opinion, to create some kind of questioning that can bring discomfort, which can even be criminal. The issue is that, if you start from the assumption that this is news, that it is fake news, that it is a statement, with the intention of saying that this is the truth of the facts, you misinterpret this opinion. There is an opinion and it is not necessarily unquestionable. It is not that the State cannot criminalize an opinion. But the view on opinion should be more elastic. You have to understand that subjectivity is contained in that opinion, that the possibility of error and success are more permeable when an opinion is said.

One argument used in the decision is that misinformation cannot be propagated. What would misinformation be?

Disinformation is the opposite of information and information is necessarily news. So we have to think that an opinion cannot be confused with misinformation. Because there is no intention to inform with the opinion. My opinion is not intended to be anyone’s truth. It simply has a commitment to my subjective view. My analysis is not reality. It is not intended to be reality. It is intended to be my vision, my reading of reality. This subjectivity is very relevant. So disinformation is a concept that cannot be applied to opinions. There is no misinformation in something that is not intended to be informative..

In something objective, like the fact that a building is on fire, it’s easy to tell if the information is false or not. In something subjective, how can you evaluate this?

It is complicated. Even “not on fire”, we need to analyze. Well, it’s not on fire, but what if I’m looking at the building from one point of view and you’re looking at it from another? And if [o que está] on fire is a role that apparently does not jeopardize the building as a whole? Fake news is now translated, I understand it wrongly, as fake news. It’s not even news, because there is no such thing as fake news. News has this characteristic of being informative and having truthfulness. Now, if we are going to think, for example, about the possibility that disinformation constitutes an offense, we necessarily need to translate that. The idea of ​​fraud has to be present in disinformation precisely so that we don’t get into this type of subjectivity, whether the fire is dangerous or not, whether it’s from my perspective or yours. So the idea that I deliberately intended to rig the debate with that information is relevant. And when decisions are taken overnight by the Supreme Court, without necessarily analyzing whether or not that content is fraudulent, we slip into the possibility of wrong decisions.

In case of proven disinformation, can it be considered that there is a crime?

If we assume that the idea of ​​disinformation presupposes fraud, yes, there is a crime. Now, still, not necessarily that should be withdrawn [de acesso público]. There are several court decisions, for example, that ask for compensation regarding one content or another on social networks and that do not ask for that content to be removed. If the party, for example, files a lawsuit and does not ask for it to be withdrawn, the judge cannot do this himself. There are a series of contents considered illegal that are out there in the newspapers, even on social networks, simply because that was partially contested, the withdrawal was not requested.

How can fraud be characterized? It is the intent to cause harm, it is the Ability to inflict damage? Is it both?

That’s right: the intent, the deliberate, explicit intention to create some kind of lying news, yes, false. We had a recent event in China from a person who was arrested for using GPT Chat to gather old news about train accidents. Everything was a lie. This is deliberately intended to rig the debate and create chaos. This, for example, is a deformation and undoubtedly some needs to be punished.

This is premised on the decision of the STF. Is it not said clearly enough?

The intention of the STF decision, of all that have been handed down in recent times, is to avoid chaos in a public debate. But they start, I understand, from a premise that it is not the recognition of fraud, [que] what is needed is only the recognition that it has some social danger, or some possibility of a bad intention, or a questioning that could lead to chaos. It is a very subjective assumption to determine a decision as aggressive as removing content or preventing someone from speaking out.

Does this contrast with other court decisions?

I will give an example in the electoral sphere, which has also been treated a lot in recent months. The removal of content in the electoral sphere has a premise that the content is known to be untrue. This known untruth has always been treated with great care by the Judiciary in the sense that I, issuing that information, need to know that it is untrue. Then there is the content of the fraud. I know that is untrue and consciously, intentionally and deliberately, I express myself in that way. My intention [no exemplo] is to rig the debate. We have seen interpretations [que] they are not necessarily if the person knows that it is untrue, but that, in general, in the consensus, it is known to be untrue. People discover that it is untrue, public opinion manifests itself, a checking agency says that it is untrue, and that is enough for the application of this article. It is a change of understanding. It obviously contains a subjectivity because society knowing that something is untrue does not necessarily mean that it is dangerous or that society is correct. Journalism takes a fact that is believed to be true and discovers a nuance about it and, deep down, that fact that is believed to be true is false. Finding out that facts that are sometimes untrue belongs to society, it belongs to democracy. If the TSE and the STF come to understand that this is a social danger, it is obvious that they will make many mistakes against lawful content.

About another case involving the influencer Monark: in February 2022, he said: “There should be a legalized Nazi party in Brazil”. Does this fall under freedom of expression?

I understand that, in this case, no. The limit of freedom of expression is that you want the content to serve to foster debate. When you want the extinction of the other, or you are in favor of speeches that want the extinction of the other, 1st this is morally regrettable; and, 2nd, it is obvious that, if the other is extinguished, there is no debate. You are talking to yourself. And those who keep talking to themselves preach not debate but authoritarianism. So the limit of freedom of expression, without a doubt, is for you to preach the extinction of the other. In this case I understand that there was a violation of the limit of freedom of expression by the podcaster.

If the decisions of the STF, which is the highest court in the country, are wrong, what can be done?

Well, that’s a big question. There are more and more decisions coming from the STF, especially since April 2019, with the advent of the so-called fake news inquiries, which later unfolded into inquiries into anti-democratic acts. Today there are 8 investigations branching from this one, which start from STF decisions, which are generally monocratic. This is a problem. Who do you turn to if the STF itself has decided in this regard? I participated, as a lawyer for some of the parties involved, even the media and journalists, and it was a great difficulty, 1st, to access the inquiry, to know what it was about and to be able to face it. And, 2nd, to get it evaluated or re-evaluated by the court itself. There is, of course, at least one constraint in appealing from court to court. This is the big problem with the STF calling for the inaugural decisions of any acts regarding disinformation, fake news, hate speech, in the country. That should be with the infraconstitutional courts, with the 1st instance, for the most mature and last decisions to be given by the STF.

The STF bases its decisions on the interpretation that there is a threat to a greater good, democracy. Does this justify unusual decisions?

This is undoubtedly a respectable assumption. But if we are facing a democratic risk and from the point of view of freedom of expression it needs to be curbed sometimes abruptly in the name of us maintaining our democracy, it seems to me that we need to think about what kind of democracy we want to maintain, because we don’t we will have a flexible democracy as a consequence. There is no democracy without freedom of expression. If we eliminate individual guarantees in circumstances where democracy is endangered, perhaps we are left with a democracy without individual guarantees, which means no democracy. It is obvious that we need to take democracy into account when making a judicial decision. We also need to consider what we are doing for the future with freedom of expression. There is no democracy with a single voice. Single voice is absolutely incompatible with any democratic value