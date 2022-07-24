Home page politics

Tunisia is due to hold a referendum on a new constitution that would give President Saied even more power. The opposition calls for a boycott.

+++ 10.05 p.m.: In Tunisia, around nine million people can vote on the new constitution on Monday (July 25). The draft constitution provides for the power of Tunisia’s head of state, Kais Saied, to be expanded – at the expense of parliament and the judiciary. Critics accuse Saied of wanting to return the country to a dictatorship. The opposition calls for a boycott of the referendum. She regards the whole process as illegitimate.

However, the new constitution comes into force with a simple majority for the draft regardless of the turnout. The polling stations are open between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. The first results are expected on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Hundreds of people demonstrated in Tunis on Saturday (July 23) against the planned constitutional amendment. © Chokri Mahjoub/Imago

Referendum in Tunisia: Hundreds protest against the threat of autocracy

Update from Sunday, July 24, 4:23 p.m.: Tensions in the country continue to mount ahead of the referendum on a new constitution in Tunisia on July 25. Hundreds of people gathered in central Tunis on Saturday (July 23) to demonstrate against the new constitution, which would further increase the powers of Tunisia’s head of state, Kais Saied.

The demonstrators fear that the new draft constitution will be the basis for a new dictatorship in the country: “People have come together today because they are aware of the dangers of the referendum, which is intended to introduce the constitution of an autocratic president who does not respect the institutions recognizes or respects and has no intention of accountability,” a protester told the news outlet Associated Press.

The situation in Tunisia is becoming increasingly tense due to the forthcoming referendum: many people are demonstrating against the new constitution. © Hasan Mrad/dpa

According to the Arabic news channel Al Jazeera, the protests were organized by opposition groups, smaller political parties and civil society groups. As the Washington Post reports, there were sometimes violent clashes with the police, as a result of which around ten people were arrested.

Referendum in Tunisia: President Saied reaches for autocracy

First report from Sunday, July 24th: Tunis – On July 25, in Tunisia to vote on a new constitution. A constitution that would probably further expand the already almost unlimited power of President Kais Saied. An overview of the key points of the planned translated into German Constitution published the news blog tunesienexplorer.de.

The change in the term “Arabic spring“ – the series of protests in Tunisia was once started in hopes of a democratic system and an improved human rights situation. The country was then seen as a model state for years, but the Arab Spring is no longer a source of optimism.

Tunisia News: Many people don’t believe in a fair referendum – and are demonstrating

According to the draft constitution, in future local councils will nominate MPs instead of the parties criticized by Saied. Exactly one year before the vote, on June 25, 2021, the conservative politician dismissed the government of Hichem Mechichi after mass demonstrations and declared himself de facto sole ruler.

The executive and judiciary would henceforth be entirely under Saied’s direct control. The 64-year-old could personally appoint posts in courts and assign ministry positions. In addition, Saied would have the support of a head of government who would be appointed by himself. No wonder that the proposed draft met with resistance from the opposition, the trade unions and a large part of the population – sometimes in the form of violent protests.

Tunisia-News: Government could in future largely be provided by the President

Although people in Tunisia have been able to submit proposals to the constitutional commission online since January, this was mostly not possible due to technical problems, like the southern german reported. In the end, only seven percent of the approximately 9 million people entitled to vote took part in the process – possibly also because there is now a complete lack of belief in a legitimate referendum in Tunisia.

New constitution: referendum likely to have a massive impact on Tunisia’s future and that of the president

The fact is that the new constitution would significantly increase the power of the president. In conversation with the broadcaster Deutsche Welle Human and women’s rights activist Bochra Belhaj Hmida said the draft “obviously poses a threat to democracy” in Tunisia. “We see the entire achievements of the revolution in question – such as freedom of speech and freedom of association,” she said.

Questionable formulations in the draft also give cause for concern: For example, it says that Tunisia is “part of the Islamic community” and that one must work “to achieve the goals of Islam”. What exactly that means for the country is unclear – but it is foreseeable that democracy can only suffer from too much religious influence in the long run. (nak)