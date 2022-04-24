Article 61 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States (CPEUM) provides to the letter: “Deputies and senators are inviolable for the opinions they express in the performance of their duties, and can never be remonstrated for them.” This constitutional provision contains an inalienable right of human beings, freedom of expression. We owe it to one of the ideological precursors of the French Revolution of 1789, François-Marie Arouet, better known as Voltaire.

Of this author, to whom the phrase has been wrongly attributed “I will be to the death against what you say, but I will defend to the death the right you have to say it”which nevertheless synthesizes his thought, we can say that he was the forerunner of ideological tolerance, in fact he wrote a book entitled “Treaty of Tolerance” published in 1763, containing a frontal criticism against radical ideas and lack of tolerance. He rightly pointed out that no one should die for his ideas. And yet, the Catholic Church included it on its list of Prohibited Books in 1766, for criticizing “Religious Wars,” among other reasons.

And today, why is the “history class” relevant? Well, since a few days ago, a proposal for modifications to the CPEUM and various laws, the so-called “Energy Reform”, was voted on in the Chamber of Deputies, which was opposed by the “opposition” deputies. The response to this has been the public denotation of the same, who in the exercise of their functions, and according to their ideologies, cast their vote against. Thus, MORENA militants have called them “traitors to the country” for opposing the presidential proposal.

We are taking giant steps towards intolerance, which Voltaire criticized and pointed out more than 250 years ago. But not only that, article 6 of the CPEUM establishes to the letter: “The manifestation of ideas will not be subject to any inquisition judicial or administrative, but in the event that it attacks morality, private life or the rights of third parties, causes a crime, or disturbs public order; the right of reply will be exercised in the terms provided by law. The right to information will be guaranteed by the State.”

This situation of polarizing, calling traitors those who are not supporters of the current government, is a road that does not lead to a good outcome. History has proven it. Genocides. Political wars. Religious wars. Unfortunately, all of this is still common in the world today. It’s not what we need. We already have enough problems with the crisis generated by the COVID pandemic. We need a united and tolerant Mexico, where everyone is free to express their ideas with respect.

I think it’s a good time to go back to the classics and reread Voltaire.