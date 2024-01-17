Is the Constitutional Court setting too strict limits on the government's social policy? No, says judge Henning Radtke in an interview with the FAZ – about citizens' money, sanctions and more.

The next request: The Treptow-Köpenick job center in Berlin Image: Picture Alliance

Judge Radtke, the citizen's allowance has been increased by 12 percent. At the behest of the Federal Constitutional Court?

No, but based on a decision by the legislature, which has direct democratic legitimacy for it.

Labor Minister Heil has referred to Karlsruhe case law to ensure a humane minimum subsistence level.

The court does not provide an exact figure from the Basic Law. Rather, it is the task of the legislature to determine the type and amount of benefits that secure a living. He has scope for assessment and design.

The increase in citizens' allowance is also viewed critically because of the wage gap requirement. Does someone who works have to keep more money than someone who claims government help?