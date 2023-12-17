Chile once again rejects the constitutional text. The gap between both positions is wider than anticipated. What do these results tell us? The first reading, the most obvious, is the failure of the right to bring this second constitutional attempt to fruition. The main person responsible for this failure is undoubtedly the Republican Party, which had the opportunity to prepare a text that would call for unity and was bullied, just as the left was bullied in the previous process. Now, the center-right is also responsible for this failure, since it should have done much more to include social democracy, but it preferred to play hardball by aligning itself with the Republicans, probably to avoid the flight of voters.

For the left and the center left this result is undoubtedly a relief. The constitutional proposal constitutionalized the mixed provision of social rights and freedom of choice, thus leaving the left out of the political game. However, this victory is still bitter for them. The new Constitution is an original demand of the left to overcome the “Pinochet Constitution” and today that left preferred the “Pinochet Constitution” to this new text born in democracy. A Greek tragedy. Perhaps the one that benefits the most from this result is the Government. The right did everything possible to turn this constitutional plebiscite into a referendum on the Government and did it a favor, because, if that were the case, the result would be exceptional. By the way, the Executive would make a tremendous mistake if it believed that this triumph of the against It is an adhesion to the Government, but it should not be naive not to use this result to promote an agenda, one that we still do not see.

But be careful, these readings are linear. The vote for against It can also reflect a rejection of the entire political class. The accounts are not happy. After four years and two constitutional attempts, we are worse than before: more polarized, with a complex economic situation, more citizen insecurity, more distrust in institutions. People are angry, disappointed, tired; Politics, from the right and the left, have not been able to respond to the demands of the citizens, their polarization has only weakened our democracy; and the result of this plebiscite may be the symptom of its crisis.

And now that? How do we move forward? Is there any lesson we can draw from all this?

Perhaps the main lesson of these four years is that electoral revenges are short-lived, bread for today, hunger for tomorrow. We can only move forward with unity, with great agreements, with civic friendship without losing our legitimate differences. That was the secret of the success of the Concertación; secret considered a sin for the young revolutionaries of the Frente Amplio who today govern without governing. Chile cannot continue waiting. We need more humble and generous politicians. The time has come to give a hand to the Government that urgently needs it and abandon its childishness and arrogance to once and for all begin to do the wrong thing with responsibility towards the citizens.