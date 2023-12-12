Barbera is the new president of the Consulta

Augusto Antonio Barbera is the new president of the Constitutional Court. His election took place unanimously with only one blank ballot. Barbera he will lead the Court for about a year: his mandate on the Council will in fact end in December 2024.

Who is Augusto Barbera?

Jurist with a very long academic career, former parliamentarian, in the past minister of the Ciampi Government, Augusto Antonio Barbera was today unanimously elected president of the Constitutional Court, a role which in recent weeks, after the end of Silvana Sciarra's mandate at the Court, he has held as acting. Born in Aidone, in the Ennese area, 85 years ago, married and father of two children, Barbera has been at Palazzo della Consulta since 19 December 2015, after being appointed constitutional judge by Parliament: his mandate will therefore end in approximately one year. He is professor emeritus of constitutional law at the University of Bologna, where he was a full professor from 1994 to 2010. In the past he carried out political activity: he was elected to the Chamber of Deputies on the lists of the PCI and the PDS, for five legislatures, between 1976 and 1994 and from 1987 to 1992 he was president of the Parliamentary Commission for regional issues, as well as, from 1983 to 1985, member of the bicameral Commission for constitutional reforms (Bozzi Commission), while from 1992 he was vice-president of the bicameral Commission for institutional reforms (Commission De Mita-Iotti). In April 1993 he was appointed Minister for Relations with Parliament (Ciampi Government).

Barbera was also among the promoters of the electoral referendums of 1991, 1993 and 1999 and regional councilor of the Emilia-Romagna Region from 1980 to 1982. After graduating in November 1960, Barbera trained at the University of Catania where, in 1968, he obtained a professorship in constitutional law. In the Seventies (1970-77) he carried out his academic activity at the University of Ferrara. He also taught Institutions of Public Law in the Faculty of Political Sciences of the University of Bologna (1977-1994) and Italian and Comparative Constitutional Law in the Faculty of Political Sciences of the University of Catania.

Barbera he published 22 volumes (some the result of collective work) and around 400 essays, notes on sentences, reports or interventions at conferences. His research activity has mainly been carried out around the themes of regulatory sources, the system of constitutional freedoms, regional and local systems, forms of government, constitutional bodies and electoral systems. Among the most significant publications is the entry “Constitution of the Italian Republic” in the Annals of the Encyclopedia of Law. He was also director, from 1999 to 2015, of “Quaderni constitutionali. Italian journal of constitutional law”, a position from which he resigned in December 2015, after his election as constitutional judge. Among other positions, he was effective member and president of the Board Guarantor of the constitutionality of the laws of the Republic of San Marino from 2003 to 2012, as well as vice-president of the Presidency Council of Administrative Justice in the four-year period 2001-2005. He has been part of various Commissions at Regions and Ministries: among these, he was president of the Government Commission which led to the drafting of the Consolidated Law on local autonomies and was also called to be part, in May 2013, of the so-called Commission of “Wise Men”, established at the Presidency of the Council of Ministers for the revision of the second part of the Constitution. Barbera was also president of the Italian Institute of Legislative Studies, of which he is honorary president, as well as a member of the scientific council of the School of Science and Technology of Legislation established at the same Institute. Finally, he was a member of the Board of Directors of the Parri Institute of Emilia Romagna and a member of the Steering Committee of the Monte di Bologna and Ravenna Foundation.

READ ALSO: Giuliano Amato leaves the Consulta. And he attacks Meloni and Salvini

Subscribe to the newsletter

