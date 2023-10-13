Ricardo Morán filed a lawsuit before the TC against the National Registry of Identification and Civil Status (Reniec) for denying him the registration of his twin children under Peruvian nationality; However, and after some years of struggle, Morán published on his Instagram account that his children will be recognized by Reniec. “Justice was served,” he wrote.

The Constitutional Court declared null and void the resolutions that declared the birth registration solutions for children to be inadmissible and unacceptable. Article 21 of the Civil Code, modified by Law 28270, indicates that only the mother can register her children with surnames. This measure was adopted by Reniec.

“For these reasons, in application of article 7, paragraph 2, of the New Constitutional Procedural Code, I consider that the present application for protection should be declared INAPPROPRIATE at the end of the registration in the RENIEC of the EM and CM minors,” reads the job.

