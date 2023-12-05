Constitutional Court of Peru orders the release of former president Alberto Fujimori

The Constitutional Court (TC) of Peru declared an appeal founded and ordered the National Penitentiary Institute (INPE) and the director of the Barbadillo prison to “on the same day” order the immediate release of former president Alberto Fujimori “under responsibility.”

Fujimori’s freedom ordered

Alberto Fujimori, former Peruvian president.

The Constitutional Court of Peru ordered this Tuesday the release of former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), despite the fact that the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (Inter-American Court) ordered the opposite last year.

In the document, it is noted that the decision of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (Inter-American Court) – that the Peruvian State abstains from the release of Fujimori – “is opposed to the execution of the constitutional ruling in this case” and warns of a “lack of jurisdiction”.



“By virtue of this lack of jurisdiction of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights to, within the framework of monitoring compliance with sentences, directly order the non-execution of a judicial decision, this Court ordered the execution of its sentence dated December 17 March 2022, issued in the case at hand, departing from what was stated in the resolution of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.”reads in the text.

The TC calls “severe attention” to the judge of Ica, Vicente Fernández, “exhorting him to exercise more diligence and zeal in the fulfillment of his functions when executing the sentences approving habeas corpus.”

The prelude to the decision

Former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) is serving a 25-year sentence for human rights abuse during his government.

A court in the Peruvian region of Ica had declared inadmissible this Friday a resolution of the Constitutional Court (TC) that restored the pardon to former president Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000)..

The president of the TC, Francisco Morales, had stated this Wednesday that the authorities should “proceed to the immediate release” of Fujimori, despite the fact that the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IDC Court) ordered the opposite last year.

“We must proceed to comply with the previous sentence,” Morales declared to Canal N television, clarifying an order from the TC that declared inadmissible a consultation by the Ministry of Justice on the pardon granted to Fujimori in 2017 by the then president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and which had given rise to different interpretations. This Tuesday, the Court’s final decision arrived.

TRADE, FROM PERU

