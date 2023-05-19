The Ecuador’s Constitutional Court unanimously rejected this Thursday the lawsuits filed against the decision of President Guillermo Lasso to dissolve Congress while debating his dismissal for an alleged case of corruption.

The highest Ecuadorian court issued six rulings in which resolved to “reject the claims of unconstitutionality”, as well as “the requests that the Court adopt precautionary measures in order to provisionally suspend the effects of the contested Decree,” says a statement from the agency.

With that, Lasso’s decision announced on Wednesday and which opens the door to holding early elections remains firm generals to complete the four-year term.

The president, who took office in May 2021, celebrated through his Twitter account. “This Court ratifies my decision in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic,” he wrote.

Virgilio Saquicela, now former president of Congress, and other former parliamentarians filed unconstitutionality lawsuits against Lasso’s decision to dissolve the National Assembly.

The President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, announces the dissolution of the National Assembly.

The court added that “it does not have competence to rule on the verification and motivation of the cause of serious political crisis and internal commotion” and that “neither does any other judicial authority in the country have it.”

Saquicela had warned that he would respect any decision of the Court, which from now on will be in charge of giving the green light or rejecting the decree-laws on economic matters issued by the Executive until elections are held.

“We do not cling to a position,” the head of the Legislative Assembly had expressed on Wednesday.

By declaring the so-called “cross death”, Lasso avoided a political trial that the opposition promoted against him for an alleged crime of embezzlement in oil transport contracts.

Police guard the surroundings of the Carondelet Palace, today, in Quito (Ecuador).

CNE starts electoral process

at the time, The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Ecuador announced this Thursday the approval of the start of the general elections process anticipated, foreseen for next August and that responds to the decree of “crusader death”.

After a plenary session of the CNE, the body reported that it “unanimously approved the start of the electoral process” for the “Presidential and Legislative Early Elections 2023”, in compliance with “Executive Decree 741” on “cross death” signed by the country’s president, the conservative Guillermo Lasso.

The president of the National Electoral Council, Diana Atamaint (center), announced the start of the early general elections process.

Consequently, the CNE declared the “beginning of the electoral process from May 18, 2023 to elect President or President, Vice President o Vice President of the Republic and members of the National Assembly (Parliament) for the rest of the respective periods”.

Decree 741 applied on Wednesday by President Lasso occurred a few days after the president completed half of his 4-year term for which he was elected and which began on May 24, 2021.

Therefore, in early elections, in this case, a representative and members of the Assembly (137) will be appointed for the time remaining to complete the term for which Lasso was voted and the legislators dismissed by the decree; that is, until May 2025, when those elected in regular elections must take office.

The CNE, in its statement, specified that the resolution adopted this Thursday will be notified to the Constitutional Court, other State Functions, the Ministry of Economy, the Comptroller’s Office (State Accounts Judge), the Electoral Contentious Tribunal, the Service National Public Procurement and “other institutions of the public sector that correspond, in accordance with their powers”.

The plenary session of the Electoral Council also approved the “planning, agenda and convocation of the First Consultative Council for the 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections”, a body that will meet next Tuesday and for which political organizations from the field have been invited national.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*

*With information from AFP and EFE