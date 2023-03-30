Thursday, March 30, 2023
Constitutional Court of Ecuador endorses political trial against President Lasso

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 30, 2023
in World
Constitutional Court of Ecuador endorses political trial against President Lasso


William Lasso

With 6 votes in favor and 3 against, they approved the trial against Guillermo Lasso, president of Ecuador.

Photo:

Federico Parra / AFP

With 6 votes in favor and 3 against, they approved the trial against Guillermo Lasso, president of Ecuador.

The Ecuadorian president is accused of committing the crime of embezzlement.

The Constitutional Court of Ecuador paved the way this Wednesday for Congress to initiate an impeachment trial against President Guillermo Lasso for the alleged crime of embezzlement, in a case that splashes his brother-in-law and a former official of the government.

With six votes in favor and three againstthe highest court resolved “to admit the accusation of impeachment related to the alleged crime of embezzlement” against the president, the Court said in a statement.

(You may be interested in: Petro and other presidents whose relatives have put them in trouble)

The Constitutional Court reported that the cause of “concussion” was not admitted in the process.

Photo:

Federico Parra / AFP

AFP

