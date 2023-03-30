Constitutional Court of Ecuador endorses political trial against President Lasso

The Constitutional Court of Ecuador paved the way this Wednesday for Congress to initiate an impeachment trial against President Guillermo Lasso for the alleged crime of embezzlement, in a case that splashes his brother-in-law and a former official of the government.

With six votes in favor and three againstthe highest court resolved “to admit the accusation of impeachment related to the alleged crime of embezzlement” against the president, the Court said in a statement.

The Constitutional Court reported that the cause of “concussion” was not admitted in the process. Photo: Federico Parra / AFP

AFP