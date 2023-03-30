Constitutional Court of Ecuador endorses political trial against President Lasso

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
With 6 votes in favor and 3 against, they approved the trial against Guillermo Lasso, president of Ecuador.
Federico Parra / AFP
With 6 votes in favor and 3 against, they approved the trial against Guillermo Lasso, president of Ecuador.
The Ecuadorian president is accused of committing the crime of embezzlement.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Constitutional Court of Ecuador paved the way this Wednesday for Congress to initiate an impeachment trial against President Guillermo Lasso for the alleged crime of embezzlement, in a case that splashes his brother-in-law and a former official of the government.
With six votes in favor and three againstthe highest court resolved “to admit the accusation of impeachment related to the alleged crime of embezzlement” against the president, the Court said in a statement.
(You may be interested in: Petro and other presidents whose relatives have put them in trouble)
AFP
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Constitutional #Court #Ecuador #endorses #political #trial #President #Lasso
Leave a Reply