Constitutional Court, Mattarella appoints judges Sciarrone and Pitruzzella in place of Zanon and de Pretis

The professor Giovanni Pitruzzella and the teacher Antonella Sciarrone Alibrandi they are the two new judges of the Constitutional Court, replacing Professor Daria de Pretis and Professor Nicolò Zanon who will cease their duties on Saturday 11 November. The appointment as prescribed by Constitution (art. 135) was carried out by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, with an ad hoc decree. Then countersigned by the President of the Council of Ministers, Giorgia Meloni.

READ ALSO: Then, the English Court rejects the appeal. Towards the detachment of life supports

Pitruzzella was confirmed as attorney general at the Court of Justice of the EU, with a new six-year mandate, from 7 October 2024 to 6 October 2030. Sciarrone Alibrandi is vice-rector of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Milan and undersecretary of the Dicastery for Culture and Education at the Vatican. The two new constitutional judges will serve the oath before the President of the Republic on Tuesday November 14th at the Quirinale Palace.

Subscribe to the newsletter

