The Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe. © Uli Deck/dpa/symbol image

The constitutional court had to deal with corona measures again – this time with the Thuringian variant. But the judges dismissed the questions.

Karlsruhe – On Thursday, the Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe declared questions from the Thuringian Constitutional Court on a state Corona ordinance for November 2020 to be inadmissible. The Thuringian court wanted to decide differently than the constitutional court of Saxony-Anhalt shortly before. That is why it asked the Federal Constitutional Court which legal opinion was correct. However, this sees no decisive difference in the interpretation of the Basic Law by the two regional courts. (Az. 1 BvN 1/21)

The procedure in Thuringia was sought by the AfD parliamentary group, which considers the special regulation at the time to be incompatible with the state constitution. The main question is whether the state government was allowed to decide on the contact restrictions by ordinance without parliament. A little later, in mid-November 2020, a new version of the Infection Protection Act came into force, which regulated such cases more precisely.

The Thuringian Constitutional Court provisionally considered the enactment of the ordinance to be permissible in a transitional period that was still characterized by uncertainty. In March 2021, however, the constitutional court of Saxony-Anhalt ruled that the state government there was not allowed to enact various corona measures. The Thuringian court then suspended its proceedings and submitted its questions to the Federal Constitutional Court. (AFP)