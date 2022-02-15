Home page politics

The Italian Constitutional Court in Rome. © Alessandro Di Meo/ANSA/dpa

Italy is a Catholic country. This is also noticeable in the legal situation regarding euthanasia. The constitutional court in Rome has now rejected a referendum on the issue.

Rome – The Italians will not vote in a referendum this spring on legalizing euthanasia. The constitutional court in Rome decided on Tuesday evening to reject the request for a referendum.

Activist groups had recently collected enough signatures for the court to deal with the application. In a deliberation that lasted around three hours, the judges came to the conclusion that allowing euthanasia was not compatible with the constitutional protection of human life. The supporters were disappointed and announced that they would now seek a change in the law by Parliament.

In Italy, active and passive euthanasia is forbidden and can be punished with imprisonment. However, the Constitutional Court decided in 2019 that there can be exceptions if certain aspects are present: It must be clear that a patient can no longer be cured, that he is dependent on life-sustaining measures, that he is experiencing unbearable physical and mental pain, but is still fully in is able to make free decisions and understand their consequences.

In addition to the issue of euthanasia, the Constitutional Court has other requests for referendums, including one on the legalization of cannabis and several on judicial reforms. Their approval is to be negotiated and decided on Wednesday. dpa