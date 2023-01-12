Constitutional Court, Dino Martirano is the new communications manager

Sara Dino Martirano to hold the position of responsible from the communication from the Constitutional Courtfrom January 16th. Professional journalist since 1992, Martirano has a degree in political science at La Sapienza University, and is a member of the Parliamentary Press Association. Since 1985 he is one signature of the Corriere della Serawhere he first covered court reporting, broadcasting, politics and major events, and then took on a position at the newspaper’s Central Office.

For the new manager, this is not the first time institutional officesince from November 2019 to October 2022 he held the role of spokesman of the Interior Minister and Head of Press Office and Communications of the Viminale.

In 2013 he co-signed “Election Day. All about voting for Parliament and the Regions” published by Corriere della Sera.

