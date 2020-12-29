The Turkish Constitutional Court has declared that entrepreneur and culture promoter Osman Kavala has been in custody for several years and has thus rejected his complaint.

According to the state news agency Anadolu, the court decided on Tuesday that his right to freedom and security had not been violated by the pre-trial detention. A majority of eight judges therefore voted for the rejection of the application, seven against. Kavala has to stay in prison.

Kavala’s lawyers had demanded the entrepreneur’s immediate release. He has been detained since November 2017. Kavala was initially acquitted in February of the allegation of an attempted coup in connection with the Gezi protests, which were critical of the government in 2013, but remained detained on account of a new arrest warrant.

He has been on trial again since December 18. The public prosecutor’s office accuses him of political or military espionage as well as an attempted coup in connection with the attempted coup in July 2016. She is therefore demanding life imprisonment for Kavala and an additional 20 years in prison for allegations of espionage.

Human rights organizations see the allegations against Kavala as politically motivated. On the occasion of the beginning of the trial, the Secretary General of Amnesty International in Germany, Markus Beeko, described the patron of culture as “an obvious victim of the political instrumentalisation of the Turkish judiciary”.

The 63-year-old comes from an entrepreneurial family and supports numerous civil society projects in Turkey. Kavala is also the founder of the Anadolu Kültür Foundation, which works with the Goethe Institute and other German foundations, among others, and stands up for dialogue between ethnic groups, for example in the Kurdish conflict or with the Armenians.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) had ordered Kavala’s release in December 2019. Because of the ongoing detention due to the new arrest warrant, Kavala had turned to the Turkish Constitutional Court. (dpa, AFP)