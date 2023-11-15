Home page politics

The Federal Constitutional Court is deciding today on the second supplementary budget of 2021. © Uli Deck/dpa

Budget and climate politicians are looking forward to Karlsruhe with excitement. Depending on how the Constitutional Court decides on a budget shift, climate protection programs could be at stake.

Karlsruhe/Berlin – In the next few days, the Bundestag will finalize the budget for 2024 – but before that, a budget policy decision from the Corona era threatens to overtake the traffic light government. The Federal Constitutional Court is deciding today on the second supplementary budget of 2021.

At stake are large sums of billions that the federal government has actually already earmarked for climate protection. The ruling could create a huge financing hole – and endanger funding programs for heating replacement, renovation and the semiconductor industry.

What kind of money is that?

The year 2022 had already begun when the traffic light coalition postponed another 60 billion euros in the previous year’s federal budget. Loans that were actually intended to combat the corona pandemic but were not needed should be used for climate protection. The money was subsequently booked into the energy and climate fund – a special fund that is now called the climate and transformation fund (KTF) and is managed economically separately from the rest of the budget. The government uses this fund to pay for long-term investments for more climate protection.

Who complained against it – and with what arguments?

Members of the opposition Union faction went to court. They criticized the federal government for stockpiling its pockets full of money and thereby deliberately circumventing the debt brake in the Basic Law. That is not honest, because without the money from the special fund, billions would have to be saved elsewhere for climate projects. The Federal Audit Office also described the reallocation as “constitutionally dubious”. There is no conclusive explanation as to why money intended to combat Corona is being misused for climate protection. Climate change must be dealt with using normal budget rules.

How does the federal government justify the rezoning?

Budget State Secretary Werner Gatzer sees no misuse. After the corona-related dip, economic development could also be stimulated with the help of investments in climate protection, he argued. The subsequent allocation can be justified because otherwise there would have been a delay of several months.

Hasn’t the court already decided on the matter?

A year ago, the Federal Constitutional Court rejected an urgent application from the CDU/CSU parliamentary group to temporarily restrict the use of the 60 billion. But that was not a decision on the issue itself. At the oral hearing in June, the judges did not indicate any trend, but asked many questions about time limits for budget planning and the proportionality of taking out loans. Judge Sibylle Kessal-Wulf, for example, initially asked whether there could and should be a separate regime for special assets.

What consequences could the ruling have?

In the traffic light factions you can see several possible scenarios. If the court declares the transfer of the loans to be legal, there is no need for action. It would also be possible for the judges to slap the government on their hands – by not clearly declaring the procedure illegal, but by setting stricter guidelines for similar situations in the future.

The consequences would be greater if the court declared the reallocation of the 60 billion euros to be invalid. Then the money would no longer be available in the KTF. Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) said in June that this would hit Germany hard in terms of economic policy. It would mean “that the rug on which we are trying to stabilize the economic situation in Germany would be pulled away from us.”

What is financed by the Climate and Transformation Fund?

The special pot alongside the budget has become the federal government’s all-purpose weapon in recent months. It includes programs for more climate protection, for the establishment of future technologies and the development towards a climate-neutral economy. For example, funding is provided for the climate-friendly renovation of residential buildings and the replacement of old oil and gas heating systems. Citizens and companies receive relief from electricity prices from the fund. Further funds will flow into electromobility, the hydrogen economy and the expansion of railways. State funding for the establishment of large semiconductor factories such as that of the US chip manufacturer Intel in Magdeburg also comes from the KTF.

Is all of this in danger as early as next year?

No, not immediately. According to the traffic light factions, there should be enough money in the special fund for the year 2024. However, program spending of at least 211.8 billion euros is planned until 2027. Without the 60 billion it probably won’t be possible to cover all of them. If Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) do not want to cancel it, they will have to get money elsewhere.

Is there a fourth scenario?

Yes, this causes even greater worry lines for householders. The Bundestag believes it is possible that the constitutional judges will question the booking system in general. At the moment, the federal government can use special funds to circumvent the debt brake and gain additional scope for spending. It is feared that the highest German court could decide that outflows from the special funds fall under the debt brake. That would pose major problems for Lindner, because the federal government currently maintains 29 special funds with debt options amounting to several hundred billion euros. dpa