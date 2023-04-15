He Constitutional Council of France validated this Friday the key measures of the unpopular President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reformunleashing an immediate response of rejection in the streets.

The body validated the delaying the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030 and the requirement to contribute 43 years, and not 42, from 2027 to collect a full pension.

The nine ‘wise men’ of the Constitutional Council They also rejected a request by the left-wing opposition to call a referendum to limit the retirement age to 62 years.

However, the Council invalidated six articles of the law, especially two related to promoting the hiring of workers over 55 years of age in large companies, considering that they had no place in a Social Security financing law.

The legislator seeks the survival of the system by distribution

A source from the body explained this Friday to the press that, when validating the increase to 64 years, its nine members took into account “that the legislator seeks the survival of the system by distribution, also taking into account the increase in life expectancy.

He also indicated that the deliberations lasted for 16 hours straight, but declined to say whether or not the decision was unanimous.

And although he canceled parts of the reform, the validation of the key points of the law comforts the government. Many French and experts already predicted a partially favorable decision of the Constitutional Court, since the relationship of forces of its nine members, chosen by the presidents of France and the two chambers of Parliament, benefits Macron.

But the left opposition, which presented this proposal, already expected it in some way and on Thursday presented a second RIP demand with a different formulation and, in their opinion, with a better chance of success. The Constitutional Council will communicate its decision on this on May 3, he said in a statement.

The unions have already announced a great mobilization for next May 1st.

The announcement, however, was greeted with boos by nearly 3,000 protesters gathered in front of the Paris City Hall. The unions had already called for some 230 marches throughout the country and many of them gained strength after the decision was announced.

In Paris, there was burning of street furniture, among them some thirty garbage containers, and clashes between police and protesters that led to 112 arrests.

Rennes, in the northeast of the country, was another of the cities that registered notable disturbances. The door of a police station and the entrance to an old religious building were set on fire at the end of a protest by several hundred young people.

In a message on Twitter, the Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, called both incidents “unacceptable” and assured that their perpetrators will answer to Justice.

This Friday there were riots in Paris and other cities in France.

What’s next?

In any case, The Government intends to promulgate the law this weekend, according to official sources, although the unions urged him in a statement not to do so, as “the only way to calm the anger expressed in the country.”

The opposition, both from the left and the extreme right, also asked him to. “The entry into force of this reform will mark the definitive break between the French people and Emmanuel Macron,” warned the far-right leader Marine Le Pen yesterday.

The unions have already called for a “great popular mobilization” for May 1, that it must be a “historic” moment to stop the reform, announced this Friday the general secretary of the General Confederation of Labour, Sophie Binet.

The protests against the pension reform are already three months old.

The plants have been the spearhead since the start of the protests in January. On March 7 they managed to mobilize between 1.2 and 3.5 million people, according to the authorities and the CGT, respectively, but the marches have been less crowded since then.

After the ruling, they hope to revive the movement that, since mid-March, has also been characterized by specific protest actions, including blockades of access to cities such as the one registered this Friday in Rouen (northwest).

The centrals on Friday rejected an invitation from President Macron to a meeting on Tuesday to discuss issues unrelated to pensions.

The Government, however, again defended the law. The Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, pointed out that, with her decision, the Constitutional Council considers that “both in substance and in procedure”, the reform is in accordance with the Constitution.

Macron considers the reform essential to balance the deficit of the pension system in France.

The Executive also stressed in a statement that the Constitutional ruling “marks the end of the institutional and democratic path of reform” and reiterated that his will is to “continue the agreement with the social partners.”

Uncertainty is now planted about how the Macron government will manage to redirect an entrenched social conflict. The president is accused of having created a “democratic crisis” by deciding on March 16 adopt by decree its reform, fearing losing the vote in Parliament where he lacks an absolute majority.

With this law, which According to the government, it seeks to avoid a future deficit in the pension fund, It was also at stake to be able to apply his reformist program during his second term until 2027.

“Stay the course, that’s my motto,” he said Friday during a tour of restoration works at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.

*With information from AFP and EFE