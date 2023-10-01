Constitution | Yle: Before Stubb’s election, the coalition conducted a poll to see who would do best in the presidential race

In addition to Alexander Stubb, Elina Valtonen, Antti Häkkänen, Risto EJ Penttilä and Petri Sarvamaa participated in the survey.

Coalition ordered a survey from Taloustuktuikma in the summer, which of the party’s possible candidates would do best in the presidential elections, says Over.

The former prime minister participated in the survey Alexander Stubb, Minister of Defense Antti HäkkänenMinister of Foreign Affairs Elina ValtonenCEO of consulting firm and think tank Nordic West Office Risto EJ Penttilä and MEP Petri Sarvamaa.

According to the survey, Stubb was the most popular of these names.

In the survey we also tested how Stubb, Häkkänen and Valtonen would do Mika Aaltola, Pekka Haavisto (green), Jussi Halla-ahoa (ps) and Olli Rehnia (center) against. All of them are now in the race. Rehn and Haavisto went to the election through voter associations.

Stubb did the best of the three members of the coalition, but all the members of the coalition lost the battle against Haavisto, Aaltola and Rehn in the survey. All the members of the coalition won in Halla-aho.

The coalition government decided at the end of the summer to ask Stubb to be its candidate. The candidacy will be confirmed at an extraordinary party meeting in October.

Correction at 12:54 p.m.: The article previously incorrectly stated that the coalition had already named Stubb as its candidate at the end of the summer. The candidacy will be confirmed in October.