Constitution The Ministry of Finance withheld information from Parliament and is now trying to downplay the harsh accusations it has received – Lawyers marvel at the VM’s activities

According to legal scholars, the Ministry of Finance should humbly focus on correcting the problems identified in Parliament’s access to information and not try to question the opinion of the Constitutional Committee.

Forensic scientists marvel at the Ministry of Finance’s attempt to downplay and question the exceptionally harsh criticism of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs Parliament’s failure to obtain information in the spring of 2019 in the reform of social and health care.

Following a statement completed by the Constitutional Committee on Friday, the Ministry of Finance sent a press release in the afternoon. At the beginning, the Ministry announces that it will read the statement and review the need to change its procedure.

In the last paragraph of the press release, the ministry states that its officials have tried their best to ensure that Parliament’s right to information is exercised.

“The Ministry of Finance would like to point out that at the hearing of the Parliamentary Committee on Social Affairs and Health held on 6 March 2019, three Government officials were present and the officials of the Ministry of Finance orally provided the committee with missing information from the written material, incl. euro amounts. “

The question is EUR 210 million, on which Parliament received no information on the basis of the opinion of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs.

Officials from the Ministry of Finance consider in advance in their e-mails the information that has not been provided to Parliament. Nor was the additional written explanation requested by the Committee on Social Affairs and Health provided.

“ “It is very unfortunate that in the last paragraph of the press release, the ministry is trying to downplay and question the opinion of the Constitutional Committee.”

Professor of Constitutional Law at the University of Helsinki Tuomas Ojasen considers that the Ministry of Finance should focus on self-examination and not take a position on an issue that has been finalized.

Tuomas Ojanen­

“The first part of the bulletin suggests that the ministry will learn from its mistakes and do its homework. It is very unfortunate that in the last paragraph of the press release, the Ministry is trying to downplay and question the opinion of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs. However, this is the position of the leading body of our constitutional system on the problems of access to information in Parliament, so it should now be followed without compliment. ”

Parliament is Finland’s highest state body, to which the Constitution requires the Government to provide all necessary information for the enactment of laws and the adoption of regulations. Parliament determines what kind of information it needs.

If the information is incomplete, there is a risk that laws will be enacted and regulations will be adopted on the basis of incorrect information. This is precisely the case in the case of the Ministry of Finance.

If the reform of the previous government’s social and health care had been completed in parliament in the spring of 2019, the legislation would have been passed incorrectly, according to the Constitutional Committee.

The discussion of the reform in Parliament was suspended in the spring of 2019 because of the Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (middle) resigned.

“ “The ministry should not question Parliament’s views in this way.”

Turku Professor of Constitutional Law at the University Veli-Pekka Viljanen emphasizes that the Committee on Constitutional Affairs unequivocally states in its very thorough opinion that there was a lack of access to information.

Veli-Pekka Viljanen­

“The Government should thoroughly find out what has gone wrong with access to information. The problem is not solved by the fact that, according to the Ministry of Finance, the information was given orally, because, according to Parliament, the information had not been provided. I find it very special that the Ministry states in the press release that it will first read the statement, but immediately after that there have been no problems in obtaining information. In this way, the Ministry should not question the views of Parliament. ”

In its opinion, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs also draws attention to the role of civil servants in drafting legislation.

In addition to the collapsed SOTE proposal, the opinion assesses the exercise of Parliament’s right to information in exceptional circumstances in the spring and the provision of information to Parliament on EU matters.

“The task of the preparation of officials in ministries is not to promote the passage of a particular presentation other than through objective and sufficiently detailed preparation and clarification of matters.”

“ “The opinion of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs does not give the Ministry of Finance any reason to ruin, but it should take a spoon into a beautiful hand.”

Public law professor Janne Salminen The University of Turku emphasizes that Parliament’s comprehensive right of access to information is one of the key principles of parliamentary democracy. Therefore, it should never slip.

Janne Salminen­

“It is very worrying that Parliament has not been provided with all the necessary and separately requested information. If Parliament requests some information, the Council of State or an individual ministry has no reason or reason to begin to consider whether the requested information is necessary. The requested information simply needs to be provided to Parliament. The opinion of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs does not give the Ministry of Finance any reason to ruin, but it should take a spoon into a beautiful hand. ”

Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Finance Juha Majasen according to the bulletin is not intended to raise doubts.

“We are by no means questioning the opinion of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs. If such an perception has arisen, we will probably have to change the bulletin. ”

Government that is, the Chancellor of Justice, who oversees the legality of government and ministerial posts Tuomas Pöysti does not want to evaluate the position of the Ministry of Finance. He may have to take a position on it if a complaint is made to the Office of the Chancellor of Justice about the Ministry’s press release.