Constitution | Sari Sarkomaa will be on sick leave due to breast cancer

The coalition a long-time Member of Parliament Sari Sarcoma will be on sick leave due to breast cancer treatment, says the parliamentary group of the coalition.

Sarkomaa is the vice-chairman of the coalition’s parliamentary group. He has been a negotiator for the coalition in government negotiations, at the sustainable economy reform table.

Sarcomaa says in the press release that he goes into the surgery and the subsequent treatments with confidence.

Sarkomaa, a native of Helsinki, has served as a Member of Parliament since 1999. He was Minister of Education in 2007–2008.