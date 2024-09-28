Constitution | Prime Minister Orpo: The Greens’ Sofia Virra has missed the facts

Coalition|According to Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (Kok), the decision-making process and communication related to Finland’s foreign policy have not been completely successful.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Prime Minister Orpo denies claims of weakening work-related immigration. Orpo emphasizes the government’s commitment to equality and civilization. Orpo criticizes the alternative budgets of the opposition parties as unrealistic. Orpo admits that there have been shortcomings in the decision-making and communication of the foreign policy line.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) according to the chairman of the Greens Sofia Virta has not read the facts when he accuses the coalition of having “submitted to basic Finns” in issues related to work-related immigration.

“We do not tighten or prevent work-related immigration, but we speed it up. With the improved process, you can get a work permit to Finland in less than a month, when it [odotusaika] was 80 days a year ago. Specialists in less than a week,” Orpo said on Saturday at a press conference he held in connection with the meeting of the party council of the coalition.

“The claims that the government would do something to prevent work-related migration are not true.”

Orpo reminded that work-related immigration has been at a historically high level during the beginning of 2024.

The greens Power said on Saturday at the party meeting of his party, that he was surprised by how much the coalition is ready to “submit to basic Finns” in issues related to equality, civilization and work-related immigration, for example. Orpo dismissed the view as “opposition speech”.

Regarding equality, Orpo stated that the government program has clear entries on gender equality, the position of minorities and the position of sexual minorities.

“That is the government’s line, and despite the noise, Finland’s line has not changed in these matters.”

Orpo also emphasized that the government invests in research, product development and innovation. According to him, it also increases the number of weekly hours of basic education and does not cut, for example, university index increases, despite the weak economic situation.

“I don’t see where there is any submission here.”

The chairperson of the Greens, Sofia Virta, at the party meeting of the Greens in Espoo on Saturday.

Prime minister In both his current overview and his press conference, Orpo emphasized several times that there is “nothing unclear” in Finland’s foreign and security policy.

“It may be that there are differences of opinion on individual issues, but when we get our people home from the world and we sit together to discuss these issues, I don’t think there will ever be any ambiguity about these issues,” Orpo stated.

The Minister of Foreign Trade and Development has been discussed in recent weeks Ville Tavion (ps) on the decision to leave Finland out of the alliance, which supports, among other things, the realization of women’s rights in Ukraine. The reason for the decision is that the coalition also supports the rights of sexual and gender minorities.

Fundamental Finns and Christian Democrats, on the other hand, have strongly criticized the foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) voting decision in the UN General Assembly. Finland supported the declaration in which Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are found to be illegal.

Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio (ps)

Orphan however, admitted that the decision-making process and communication have not been completely successful when the matter has to be discussed in public in this way.

According to him, the issues that were in the public domain will be discussed next week at the TP-utva, i.e. at the joint meeting of the government’s foreign and security policy ministerial committee and the president of the republic. He did not want to assess that in advance, whether, for example, Minister Tavio’s decision to remain outside the Ukraine coalition will be overturned.

Orpo also did not want to comment on how important he considers “fighting Islamization” as a way to protect the rights of sexual minorities, which Minister Tavio highlighted as a key way for basic Finns.

“Sometimes it can be wise not to comment on the thinking of an individual minister,” Orpo stated.

“I strongly believe in leadership that it is done between people, by talking, building trust, solving problems. The kind of time where people talk like management by the devil, that’s not how people are managed in modern times.”

The coalition in his political review held in connection with the party council meeting, Orpo criticized the opposition parties for criticizing every cut decision and making fun of debt, but not bringing any realistic alternatives to the table to fix the economy.

On the contrary, in his speech at the party conference, the chairman of the Greens, Virta, emphasized, for example, the realism of the alternative budget of the Greens last fall and stated that the party is ready to balance the economy.

According to Orpo, the government went through the alternative budgets of all opposition parties with a close eye last fall. He praised the presentation of the Left Alliance for its concreteness.

“The presentation was full of specifics because it was full of tax increases,” Orpo stated.

According to Orpo, the other opposition parties lacked concreteness. Orpo described Sdp’s alternative budget as “a big mess”, he said that the center’s alternative budget was in the right direction, but insufficient in its actions.

The greens according to Orpo, there was “nothing particularly memorable” about the alternative budget, which would have brought new and realistic alternatives to the government’s current policy.

The chairman of the Greens, Virta, acknowledged this by sending a press release, according to which he has sent the party’s alternative budget from last fall to Orpo for review.

“If the government constantly defends itself that the opposition has not brought them alternatives, how can it be that the prime minister has not even been familiar with our alternative? Or is it the case that he is not really interested in those options, but it is easy to blame the opposition for their lack?” Virta commented in its announcement.