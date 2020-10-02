Constitution Police are reconsidering the actions of Ministry of Finance officials in the previous government’s social reform

According to Kimmo Nuotio, Professor of Criminal Law at the University of Helsinki, the statement of the Constitutional Committee contains an indication that officials may have violated their official duties.

Helsinki the police familiarize themselves with the parliament the opinion of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, according to which officials of the Ministry of Finance neglected to provide information to Parliament on the social and health care reform of the previous government.

“I am going to study this solution carefully and then assess whether the initiation of a preliminary investigation should be re-evaluated. If it can be concluded from this report that the legal reasoning made by the police in the case would, for example, contradict the opinion of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, it must be carefully assessed what significance this contradiction should be given to possible official crimes, ”says the criminal inspector. Teemu Jokinen.

He emphasizes that a violation of Parliament’s right to information does not automatically mean that there is reason to suspect a misdemeanor. The Constitution stipulates that Parliament has the right to receive from the Government the information it needs in handling matters.

“If there are grounds to reopen the case, we will inform you separately,” says Jokinen.

In spring While the matter was still pending in the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, Jokinen decided that the officials of the Ministry of Finance no preliminary investigation will be initiated on the basis of a criminal offense.

According to the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, failure to provide information would have led to the incorrect adoption of legislation if the laws had been dealt with on the basis of the information provided.

Professor of Criminal Law at the University of Helsinki Kimmo Nuotion considers that the opinion of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs raises the question of whether officials may have acted in breach of their official duties.

“The skilfully written opinion of the committee specifically mentions the constitutional provision that an official is responsible for the legality of his or her official activities. In my opinion, the opinion of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs contains an indication that officials may have breached their official duties. It would therefore be good for the police to reassess whether there is a reason to suspect a misdemeanor. ”

Democracy the key cornerstone is that parliament receives all the necessary information from the government to enact laws and approve regulations. During the exceptional circumstances, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs repeatedly had to point out to the Government problems with access to information.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti took in April during exceptional circumstances problems of access to information for Parliament, but not the actions of the Ministry of Finance in the reform of the previous government’s social and health care.

“It is a question of the status of Parliament as the highest state body that exercises legislative and budgetary power. When Parliament announces that it has not received all the necessary information or has to request it separately, we are at the heart of Finnish democracy and the matter is very serious, ”Pöysti estimates.