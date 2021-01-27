The “Hercules” project, inspired by investment banks, is absolutely not part of a logic of general interest but a strictly financial logic. Logic initiated with the deregulation imposed by the European Union and led by successive governments: the user bill has soared, the necessary investments in the productive tool are no longer guaranteed, tariff equalization is threatened even though it is an element essential to our democracy. We demand that the financial, human and ecological balance sheet of the directives for the deregulation of the energy sector be carried out.

In unison with all the federations of the energy sector and the staff of the EDF group, as well as several confederations, we ask the President of the Republic to abandon the project. “Hercules “.

Since the country’s energy future is closely linked to that of EDF, it seems essential to us that its future and its mobilization in the service of the country’s energy and climate issues be the subject of a genuine social and democratic debate. with all citizens: whether you are a user, an employee of the sector or an elected official, energy is our common good!

Everyone must join forces with all associations, unions and politicians (at national and local levels) for the defense and development of the public service and the promotion of its values.

Everyone has a vocation to converge to mobilize within the collective framework created today: the National Collective “For a real public energy service!” “.

This collective aims to educate and mobilize users, elected officials and employees in the sector with a view to establishing strong convergences.

The necessary energy transition and access to energy for all, make it necessary to structure energy efficiency and performance services that allow us to collectively manage our resources for the sole concern of the general interest and the response to the needs of our people. fellow citizens.

The public debate, which we are asking for, aims to go beyond the sole framework of the EDF group and to integrate all sectors of the energy sector, beyond electricity alone, in order to lay the foundations for a real large public energy service.

A public energy service responding, in particular:

the needs of all users, first and foremost the most precarious, and of the territories, including the most vulnerable; the right to energy, a fundamental and essential right, must become fully effective for everyone, everywhere; equal treatment of users, tariff equalization and regulated pricing must be made permanent.

the challenges of fuel poverty which affects nearly 5.5 million households (3,500,000 households report suffering from cold in their homes),

the considerable investment needs of the essential energy and ecological transition,

the need for sustainable development: ensuring our energy independence, consolidating and developing a controllable energy model that respects the environment, diversifying our energy sources by investing in the research and deployment of renewable energies, responding to challenges of global warming,

the legitimate expectations of personnel in the energy sector in terms of working conditions and the quality of service provided to users.

To achieve these objectives, we must abandon strictly financial policies of liberalization and privatization but, on the contrary, opt for complete public control of the energy sector..

The organizations that signed this press release oppose the destructive “Hercules” project of splitting the group EDF in 3 entities.

Convergence Public Services – Right to energy SOS FUTURE – INDECOSA–CGT – National Mining Federation Energy (FNME) CGT – Federation of SOUTH unions Energy – Union of lay families (UFAL) – ATTAC – CAP A GAUCHE 19 – French Communist Party (PCF) – Together ! – Network Education Popular – SOUTH PTT – My Controlled Zone – Social Resistance – Generations – Democratic & Social Left (GDS) – Republic & Socialism – Emancipation collective – CV70-Vigilance Committee for the Maintenance of Local Public Services in UpperSaone – SNUP Habitat – National Committee CGT of Private Employment and Precarious Workers – Collective for the Defense and Development of Public Services in Combrailles – Convergence Nationale Rail – France rebellious – PEPS (For a popular and social ecology) – Coordination of the Yellow Vests of Isere – Stop precariousness – The Terrified Economists – Union des unions CGT of the Caisse des Dépôts – Syndicate group CGT of the public establishment Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations – National Confederation of Housing (CNL) – Union CGT Banque de France – Collective Do not let ourselves be shorn – The Yellow Vests of 05 – CGT Public Service – National Union of Certified and Agrégés (SNAC) eiL Convergence – Federation of Trade Unions eiL Convergence – Fondation Copernic – DAL (Right to Housing) – Collective “Let’s dam” – Collective “Change course” – Federation CGT Banks and Insurance (FSPBA–CGT) – AITEC – FSU – MNLE Man & Nature Network – Union Syndicale Solidaires – Socialist Party – Republican and Socialist Left (GRS) – Republican and Citizen Movement (MRC) – Energy 2060 – CGT Private Education in Paris – RPS PROUD – Union CGT Railway workers QNEMP (North East Midi-Pyrenees) – General Confederation of Labor of Réunion (CGTR) – Radical Left Party (PRG) – Association of families victims of lead poisoning (AFVS) – Generation Ecology – TOGETHER & SOLIDARITY-UNRPA – GLOBAL LABOR INSTITUTE PARIS (GLI PARIS) – REACT