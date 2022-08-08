Constitution: the left says it is afraid that the right with 2/3 of parliamentarians will change it. But it is almost impossible for the right to have even just those numbers

Who explained it in a learned way to the newspaper The Republic was the historian Giovanni De Luna, former professor of contemporary history at the University of Turin and who worked on the Annale on Fascism of the Feltrinelli Foundation: “In the event of a victory of the right, Italian democracy would run a very great risk”.

And what would it be?

De Luna: “The possibility that this right will change the constitutional charter: for the first time in the history of republican Italy it could have enough numbers to do so. And its values ​​remain antithetical to those of the civil religion of the Italians born with the Constituent Assembly ”.

This is one of the most virulent bogeys that the left is putting around these days: if the right wins, Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini could take advantage of this to destroy the Constitution. “The current Italian right is totally foreign to the great political families that merged into the Constitution: liberal, Catholic, shareholder, socialist-communist “explained De Luna.

The Secretary Enrico Letta he justified with the same theme the agreement between the Democratic Party, small parties and various bushes: “The electoral law can lead the united right to have a two-thirds (2/3) majority of Parliament. I launch this alarm. Without these electoral agreements the The Constitution could be reformed on its own by Salvini and Meloni ”.

Here is the slogan: Stop the right, do not destroy the Constitution!

From the drafts of the environments that matter comes the rumor that the issue is not only taking hold among left-wing militants but also among the left-wing currents of the judiciary, very worried that in this round does not end like in 1994, when Silvio Berlusconi wonand the elections and did not really change the structure of the state, with new men in the apparatuses that matter. On this lap, a clear victory by the center right could lead to a total clean up in ministries, subsidiaries, authorities, government and sub-government bodies, Rai and so on and so forth, with a consequent effective reform of justice.

This is the real power.

But whatever you think, from a numerical point of view, is it possible that what Letta and companions claim happens?

With the new reform, the number of parliamentarians fell by 345, going from 945 (630 deputies + 315 senators) to 600 (400 deputies + 200 senators).

It is true that with two thirds of parliamentarians it is possible to change the Constitution without a confirmatory referendum but it is very difficult for the right to embark on a similar adventure. S.ia by opportunity, he will have to demonstrate that he does not want to completely shake the picture and instead act on issues that bring consensus, both by numbers. Constitutional issues do not bring consensus nor do they really guarantee power.

The concern of the left is paradoxical since the current voting system, the Rosatellum, wanted by the Democratic Party was accused of the perfect opposite: to be cumbersome and never allow to have a clear winner in the elections (i.e. one or more political forces that rule alone) thus facilitating instability. In fact, there are not so strange possibilities that none of the teams will find such clear numbers to be able to govern without asking the consent of others … other than changing the Constitution.

But it’s even more obvious looking at the numbers. The Rosatellum (from the creator, the former exponent of the Pd Ettore Rosato) is a mixed system between majority and proportional. One third of the seats in the Chamber (about 133) and Senate (about 66) are assigned with a majority system (whoever gets the most votes wins in the college) and the other two thirds with a proportional system through a mechanism of “blocked” lists.

To have two thirds of the MPs and “destroy” the Constitution, as the left says, the right would have to elect at least 400 MPs. So in the meantime win all uninominals (and we arrive at 199-200 seats). And it is very unlikely. And add to these at least 50% of the approximately 400 proportional seats (600-133-66), i.e. another 200.

A very difficult event to “realize” if not impossible, given the fragmentation of the political offer and the current electoral trends.

