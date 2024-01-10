Constitution Hill is one of the 22 horses entered for the 2024 Champion Hurdle, the premier hurdle contest in National Hunt racing. He will be bidding to defend his crown in the day-one feature at the Cheltenham Festival.

The seven-year-old has featured just once so far this season. He blew his rivals away at Kempton in the Grade One Christmas Hurdle during the festive period. His trainer will be hoping he produces his best once again at the biggest meeting of the year in March.

The Horse to Beat in Championship Contest

Constitution Hill is odds-on at -300 to retain his crown in the 2024 Champion Hurdle. Those looking to back the defending champion may be able to pick up a Cheltenham Festival free bet ahead of the meeting, like the “bet £10 and get £30” in free bets which is available to new customers with bet365 and Betfair.

Constitution Hill wins the Champion Hurdle! 🔥#Cheltenham pic.twitter.com/QYkJkD2JpZ — Great British Racing (@GBRacing) March 14, 2023

Constitution Hill wins the Champion Hurdle! 🔥#Cheltenham pic.twitter.com/QYkJkD2JpZ — Great British Racing (@GBRacing) March 14, 2023

The unbeaten hurdler is set for his third appearance at the Festival this year. He won the Supreme Novices Hurdle by 22 lengths in 2022, while last March, he prevailed in the Champion Hurdle by nine lengths, beating a strong field that included State Man, Vauban, and I Like To Move It.

Last year’s runner-up State Man is expected to make the trip across from Ireland again as he bids to go one place better than in 2023. His stablemate Impaire Et Passe has also been entered. The six-year-old was one of the leading novice hurdlers last season, as he won the 2023 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival.

One More Run Before Cheltenham Festival

The Champion Hurdler winner, who is now rated at 175 in the official horse racing ratings, is likely to have one more run this season before he lines up at Cheltenham in March. The International Hurdle on Trials Day is the race his trainer Nicky Henderson is considering for his final prep outing.

Rooster Booster was the last horse to win the International Hurdle and Champion Hurdle in the same season when he prevailed in 2003. Should Constitution Hill come out on top in the Grade Two contest, it will ensure his trainer extends his record in the race to seven victories.

A Switch to Fences Possible in the Future

#Breaking Constitution Hill will remain over hurdles this term, trainer Nicky Henderson has announced pic.twitter.com/eEns0N9hHj — PA Racing (@PAracing) September 19, 2023

#Breaking Constitution Hill will remain over hurdles this term, trainer Nicky Henderson has announced pic.twitter.com/eEns0N9hHj — PA Racing (@PAracing) September 19, 2023

At the end of last season, Henderson revealed he was considering switching Constitution Hill to fences in the 2023/24 campaign. After long discussions with the horse’s owners, they opted to remain over hurdles.

A switch to fences remains an option for the unbeaten horse in the future. He has schooled over fences at Henderson’s training operation, and should they decide to opt for the bigger obstacles, he could be fast-tracked for the Queen Mother Champion Chase, rather than taking the novice route in the Arkle Trophy.

Another possibility for Constitution Hill is the Cheltenham Gold Cup. He would need to prove himself over a much longer distance than he is familiar with, but if he showcases his stamina, that race is a strong possibility for him.

For now, the primary target is a second consecutive Champion Hurdle triumph. The star hurdler has produced some special performances on the track so far in his career and the best may still be ahead of him.