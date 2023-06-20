Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Constitution | From Marttisen, chairman of the parliamentary group, Risikko as deputy speaker

June 20, 2023
Constitution | From Marttisen, chairman of the parliamentary group, Risikko as deputy speaker

Matias Marttinen, 32, is the second-term member of parliament from Satakunta. He serves as Minister of Labor for the last two years of the government term.

The coalition a member of parliament has been elected as the new chairman of the parliamentary group Matias Marttinen. The parliamentary group made the choice on Tuesday.

Marttinen, 32, is a member of parliament from Satakunta in the second term of the coalition. In the future government, Marttinen will serve as Minister of Labor for the last two years of the government’s term.

Before becoming a member of parliament, Marttinen has worked, among other things Petteri Orpon as a special economic political assistant when Orpo was the Minister of Finance. In the board negotiations, Marttinen was the chairman of the financial group.

Marttinen becomes chairman of the parliamentary group Kai Mykkänen in place of. Mykkänen will be appointed today as the future government’s minister of environment and climate.

Vice-chairmen of the coalition’s parliamentary group were elected Pia Kauma, Sinuhe Wallinheimo and Mari-Leena Talvitie.

As vice president the coalition candidate is Paula Risikko. Risikko has previously been the Speaker of the Parliament in 2018–2019.

Risikko has been an MP since 2003. During his political career, he has served as Minister of Basic Services, Minister of Social Affairs and Health, Minister of Transport and Municipalities and Minister of the Interior, among others Juha Sipilä, by Alexander Stubb and Matti Vanhanen in governments.

He has also led the parliament’s education committee since 2019.

Practice in recent decades, it has been the case that the first speaker of the parliament comes from the second largest government party.

The second largest party in the future government is the Basic Finns. The party has proposed him as speaker of the parliament Jussi Halla-ahoa.

The elections for the new Speaker of the Parliament and two Deputy Speakers are scheduled to take place in the plenary session of the Parliament on Wednesday.

